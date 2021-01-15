Should pregnant people get the COVID-19 vaccine?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people who are pregnant are at a higher risk of developing more severe symptoms if they contract COVID-19, including “ICU admission, mechanical ventilation, and death compared with non-pregnant women of reproductive age … [and] increased risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes, such as preterm birth, compared with pregnant women without COVID-19.”
Dr. Linda Eckert, professor of obstetrics and gynecology and adjunct professor of global health at the UW, refers to this higher susceptibility for disease as “immune-different” instead of the widely used term “immunocompromised,” due to the physiological changes that occur when people become pregnant.
Pregnant people typically have increased blood flow through their lungs, and fluid leaks out of their blood vessels more easily than in people who are not pregnant, according to Eckert. According to a 2016 study, pregnant people need more oxygen to sustain themselves and the fetus, and they experience a “15% increase in the metabolic rate and a 20% increased consumption of oxygen.” This makes it easier for pregnant people to develop respiratory problems, especially with a virus that targets the respiratory system.
As the COVID-19 vaccine begins rolling out, pregnant people are near the top of the list for receiving the vaccine, especially since about 330,000 healthcare workers are pregnant, according to Eckert.
The caveat? Pregnant people were not included in the vaccine trials, so little is known about the potential risks of the vaccine for them.
According to a 2014 study, pregnant people are classified as a vulnerable population, resulting often in their exclusion from vaccine and drug trials. Because of the complex physiological changes to the body during pregnancy, as well as the ethical and legal implications of potentially harming a fetus and the pregnant person, pregnant people have not been given the choice to participate in trials or studies that could potentially benefit themselves and others.
“There was, for a long time, this idea that you needed to protect pregnant women from research, because what if we don't know things, and bad things happen to them or their baby,” Eckert said. “And now there's been a shift more to thinking [that] you need to protect pregnant women through research, like, you actually need to use research to try to help them make good decisions.”
One way that vaccine trials have been approached for pregnant people is through studies in pregnant animals. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the combined study of developmental, prenatal, and postnatal reproductive toxicology on the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in rats did not demonstrate any adverse effects.
After animal studies, companies usually feel more comfortable conducting their own clinical trial of vaccine and drug use for pregnant people.
“There are multiple companies right now that are contacting groups, including us at the University of Washington, to be sites for COVID vaccine trials [in] pregnant women to look at safety and efficacy,” Eckert said.
According to Eckert, there is currently no data on whether antibody protection can be passed down to the baby through the umbilical cord or through breast milk, but that data should begin to surface in a few months once more pregnant people deliver their babies.
Deciding to get the COVID-19 vaccine is a very individualized decision for pregnant people and something to consult your doctor about. When consulting with patients, Eckert helps them assess their individual risk level for contracting the virus, asking them about any underlying health conditions, their lifestyle and job, who they are interacting with, who will be helping them postpartum, and so on.
“It's true, we don't have trials in pregnant women, but we do have animal data, and … we don't have any reason to believe that there is a biologically plausible way that this is harmful,” Eckert said. “So some people are comfortable to say, ‘That's enough,’ other people are not. So I think that's an individual decision.”
The UW COVID-19 Vaccine in Pregnancy and Lactation study registry has about 10,000 people signed up at the moment, according to Eckert, and soon the data from umbilical cord blood and breast milk will be available to further educate pregnant individuals who are considering the vaccine.
