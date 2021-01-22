UW researchers weigh in on single-dose vaccine strategy

One dose of the current COVID-19 vaccines could be more effective at slowing the spread of the virus than two doses, according to Ruanne Barnabas, an associate professor in the UW School of Medicine.
Currently, both of the vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) —Pfizer and Moderna —require two doses, with the second dose given three and four weeks, respectively, after the first.
Both vaccines have over a 90% efficacy rate, according to clinical trial data, but in a recent article, Barnabas wrote that new data shows even a single dose of either vaccine could still prevent up to 50% of new COVID-19 infections.
“Even if the protection is not as good as with two doses, it will be enough to drive down the number of new cases from each infected person,” Barnabas said.
The push for a faster vaccination schedule comes in the wake of a slow nationwide rollout of the vaccines. As of Jan. 21, 4.5% of the U.S. population has received at least one shot, according to data from The Washington Post.
In Washington state, administrative and supply issues have led to delays in getting high-risk groups vaccinated, according to The Seattle Times.
“There’s several advantages to making the best use of a single dose of the vaccine before giving the second shot,” Barnabas said. “Probably the most important advantage is that we can vaccinate twice the number of people in a given amount of time.”
In the United Kingdom, where a more contagious strain of COVID-19 was identified in December, the government has adopted a single dose vaccination strategy that aims to give all adults their first shot by September, according to AP News.
Barnabas said there is “good science” behind the decision, which was made after a joint committee reanalyzed data from clinical trials and recommended prioritizing getting the first dose to everyone in order to reduce the number of deaths.
Getting a first dose of the vaccine to more people is also the more equitable option, according to Barnabas.
“This means there’s less chance that vaccination can exacerbate disparities in accessing healthcare,” Barnabas said.
However, not everyone agrees. Ali Mokdad, UW professor of health metrics sciences, warned against changing the dosing strategy before Phase 3 clinical trials are completed and the FDA can approve it.
“Right now, all the studies were done on two doses … we know how two doses are effective,” Mokdad said.
Some immunity is developed at about 10 to 15 days after the first shot, but Mokdad said it’s not yet clear how long that immunity lasts.
“We know people that get the first dose get infected,” Mokdad said, referencing cases like New Jersey Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, who got the first shot of the Pfizer vaccine but still tested positive for COVID-19 after the Capitol riots.
Mokdad also warned that changing the vaccine schedule without sufficient research to back it up could damage people’s trust in the FDA approval process, making them wary of getting the vaccine in the future.
“This process has worked for us and has built the confidence of the public in what we do,” Mokdad said. “We can’t afford to change it at this time.”
Several new vaccines are currently in development, including one by Johnson & Johnson, which will only require a single dose, according to The New York Times. But it is not yet clear how soon any new vaccines will become available.
Both Barnabas and Mokdad agreed that it’s important to keep wearing masks and social distancing until 75-80% of Americans are vaccinated, at which point herd immunity can be reached.
