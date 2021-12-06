UW encourages booster shots, mandate in consideration

In May, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), UW required that all students and faculty receive the COVID-19 vaccine for the 2021-22 school year. Last month, the CDC approved booster shots for all adults in the United States. The next step for UW would be to mandate booster shots.
There are “no firm decisions yet when or if [booster mandates] will happen,” Dr. Geoffrey Gottlieb, an infectious disease physician at UW Medicine and the chair of UW’s Advisory Committee on Communicable Diseases, said.
Typically, UW waits for a formal mandate from the state before requiring vaccines. While there is no state booster requirement as of now, there is “a lot of discussion about when or if that is coming,” Gottlieb said.
The CDC has approved three booster vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson (J&J). Pfizer and Moderna recipients must wait six months after their second dose to get their booster shot, while J&J patients must wait two months after their first and only dose, according to the CDC.
The CDC’s decision came right before the omicron variant outbreak in South Africa, which has since reached over 38 countries, according to a CNBC report.
The timing for boosters makes mandating vaccines challenging, Gottlieb said. Some students or faculty members received their second dose right before the start of school in September, and therefore would not be eligible for their booster shot until March.
According to Gottlieb, boosters and the omicron variant are on UW’s radar.
“We’re in constant discussion with our teams here at UW, UW Medicine, Public Health — Seattle & King County … Washington DOH, and the governor’s office,” Gottlieb said.
Even if it is too early to mandate boosters, the university encourages students and faculty to get the shot, Gottlieb said. Appointments are typically available within a week of scheduling at UW Medical Center or Hall Health, according to Gottlieb.
Between CDC approval of vaccines for children ages 5 to 17, the spread of the omicron variant, and continued staff shortages, UW Medicine’s vaccine supply has been in high demand, Cynthia Dold, UW Medicine’s associate vice president for clinical operations, said.
But the hospital has seen high demand before and is responding appropriately, Dold said. As of Nov. 30, UW Medicine has administered over 450,000 COVID-19 vaccines and 60,000 booster shots.
Most UW students and faculty willingly comply with and support COVID-19 protocols, Gottlieb said. Now that the CDC has approved boosters and omicron is on the rise, Gottlieb said they hope people will get vaccinated regardless of a university requirement.
Students and faculty can schedule an appointment for their booster shot with Hall Health at (206) 685-1011 and UW Medicine at (844) 520-8700.
Reach writer Lou Yardley at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lou_yardley
