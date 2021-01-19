UW Medicine employee and student experiences with the COVID-19 vaccine

Since the start of UW Medicine’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout Dec. 17, more than 16,000 doses have been administered to its employees.
With vaccine shipments from both Pfizer and Moderna, UW Medicine vaccinated many frontline workers, emergency responders, and health care staff. According to UW News, UW Medicine staff members received their doses at several vaccine clinics set up at Harborview Medical Center, Valley Medical Center, and UW Medical Center — both Montlake and Northwest locations.
In addition to the staff who volunteered to provide vaccinations at these clinics and hospitals were UW students from the Schools of Medicine, Pharmacy, and Nursing.
One of the students who participated in the vaccination effort was Wesley Steeb, a third-year medical student at the UW School of Medicine. Steeb said she volunteered over winter break after a call was put out for people to help with vaccinations.
Having administered more than 75 vaccine doses, she said she experienced a feeling of relief seeing the different reactions of UW staff members and first responders, one she will treasure.
“It’s been a year of being a very passive participant in what’s been going on in health care,” Steeb said. “As a medical student, there’s not much to offer, but giving vaccines felt like a really important way to be involved. One of the overarching feelings I’ve had is just being a part of history. This also felt like a glimmer of hope and a first step toward something positive in this response toward COVID.”
As a vaccinator, Steeb also received the vaccine, and recently got her second dose.
“I felt great,” Steeb said. “Honestly, it was just like getting any other vaccine: you get a sore arm. I did not notice any difference from any other vaccine I’ve ever received.”
One of the health care workers Steeb helped vaccinate was Vanessa Makarewicz, manager for infection prevention and control at Harborview Medical Center. Makarewicz said she received her first dose Jan. 9 and was very excited to share her experience with her colleagues.
“It was a sense of relief, and really a step forward,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is the beginning of the next phase of this pandemic.’ I almost cried, but I kept it in. When I saw [Steeb] give me the vaccine, it was such a gift. It was such a gift to be able to receive this vaccine.”
Makarewicz described her vaccine response as a sore arm which resolved within 48 hours. Though she was not sure if it was related to the vaccine, she also noted some slight back and leg cramps.
Others who also received their doses reported similar side effects, including soreness at the injection site, mild fatigue, body aches, and headaches. However, despite these temporary side effects, there was an overwhelming consensus that this vaccine provided a sense of hope and gratitude.
“I also had a sense of pride and amazement at how quickly our health system was able to adapt to new challenges again, being able to develop and ramp up a robust system and process for vaccination,” Dr. Thuan Ong, UW Medicine’s medical director of post-acute care, said in an email. “Sitting there with other employees who were also getting vaccinated, it made me marvel at our capacity.”
Furthermore, those who received their shots emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated, as it is a step toward getting through the pandemic. Dr. Patricia Kritek, UW professor of medicine in the division of pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine, said through an email that she felt privileged to have gotten the opportunity to get vaccinated early on.
“It was important for folks to see all members of our healthcare team getting vaccinated as it will be so important for all of our community to embrace vaccination,” Kritek said in her email. “I want to encourage everyone to get vaccinated when it is their turn in our staged offering of vaccination. It is how we can best help take care of one another!”
Reach contributing writer Cynthia Yu at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @cynthiiacyu
