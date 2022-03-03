Campus isolation policies remained consistent with public health guidance amid omicron surge

There have been a total of 750 isolation and quarantine cases this school year among the 10,000 students living in on-campus housing, with 550 cases occurring during winter quarter alone amid the omicron variant surge, according to Kirsten Espiritu, who serves as area director for apartments and manages COVID-19 isolation and quarantine.
Isolation protocols are updated on UW’s COVID-19 Prevention and Response page, which provides an outline of procedures, FAQs, and contact information.
According to Espiritu, isolation protocols for on-campus housing are advised by UW’s environmental health & safety (EH&S) department.
Espiritu’s team and EH&S worked together to set up quarantine spaces on the North and West campuses for students who need to formally isolate. Once students test positive through Husky Coronavirus Testing or another testing site, they complete an electronic survey from the COVID-19 Response and Prevention Team, who will send further instructions.
Once in isolation, either in their room or in a quarantine room (which is provided free of charge by the university), EH&S provides contactless support by dropping off keys, meals, and anything else students need.
“We’ve established isolation and quarantine spaces throughout campus … to support the health and safety of our residents, our staff, and our student leaders as well since that's a huge priority for us,” Espiritu said.
In preparation for the surge in cases expected after winter break, Espiritu and her colleagues focused on education efforts and prevention methods rather than changing isolation rules.
“We definitely anticipated an increase in cases just given what we were seeing with national and worldwide trends, and that is something that we keep a very close eye on,” Espiritu said.
Students were encouraged to practice safe social distancing, mask-wearing, and testing upon arrival back to campus in January. This educational tactic was a hands-off approach compared to other universities worldwide who drastically delayed returning to campus, heightened their isolation protocols, or required proof of booster shots, which is surprising due to UW’s more reserved approach last year. Classes remained online for the entirety of the 2020-21 school year, graduation ceremonies were held virtually, RSOs met online, and isolation rules in the dorms were strict.
Espiritu explains that the new approach comes from public health officials’ advice and updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). UW has adhered to CDC guidelines throughout the pandemic and has adjusted its protocols accordingly. This includes the recent shift to a five day isolation period.
“It's important that we are really staying attuned to what that direction is and then implementing those safety guidelines and then for as long as students need support in this way, we will continue to provide it in hopefully the most supportive and safe way possible,” Espiritu said.
According to Espiritu, students have generally responded well to following isolation protocols in on-campus housing, and UW’s case trends have followed national trends, which shows that the protocols put in place appear to be working.
However, EH&S has struggled with students consistently reporting when they test positive. Espiritu said students may not report when they test positive to avoid moving rooms or following strict quarantine durations, and urged students to report their positive tests to keep data accurate and to receive the necessary support.
“Students should always inform the residential life staff if they test positive, we want to be here to support them, whether they choose to isolate off-campus or [if] we can help provide them with a space here on campus,” Espiritu said.
