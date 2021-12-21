Cauce announces first week of winter quarter classes to be held online

Most classes will be held online for the first week of winter quarter due to concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19, UW President Ana Mari Cauce announced Tuesday in a university-wide email.
A few select labs may continue to operate in-person, and the university will give guidance to instructors with in-person courses, Cauce added.
Cauce said the move is intended to allow more people to receive a booster shot and to test for COVID-19 following holiday gatherings before returning to in-person classes Jan. 10.
Within the last 10 days, 113 UW students, faculty, and staff have tested positive for coronavirus, and UW’s first omicron cases were detected Dec. 15.
The CDC estimates that the omicron variant comprises approximately 96% of all coronavirus cases transmitted between Dec. 12 and Dec. 18 in Health and Human Services Region 10, which includes Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska. Nationwide, the CDC estimates that approximately 73% of cases over that time period are omicron cases, which would make it the nation’s dominant strain.
Appointments for booster shots and COVID-19 tests are available through UW Medicine, and Cauce said that the Husky Coronavirus Testing program has “started sending regular testing invitations to enrollees.”
Though UW currently does not mandate booster shots, Cauce said the university will align its requirements with state-level guidelines.
Cauce said that although a fluid situation and shifting requirements may give people “concern and a sense of déjà vu,” the university remains “committed to a return to in-person education and look forward to that happening.”
