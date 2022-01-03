Cauce confirms return to in-person learning Jan. 10

In spite of student fears that UW’s weeklong omicron variant-induced return to remote learning for the start of winter quarter would prove permanent, President Ana Mari Cauce confirmed to the student body that in-person classes would resume Jan. 10 in an all-campus email Monday.
While UW prioritizes in-person instruction, Cauce added, “[The university is] prepared to pivot to temporary periods of online learning this quarter, either for individual classes or overall,” and is monitoring the situation in the community and in hospitals in making that determination.
UW announced that classes would be held online for the first week of winter quarter in a similar all-campus email Dec. 21 in order to allow students to get tested for coronavirus and to receive booster shots. UW’s first omicron cases were detected Dec. 15.
The omicron variant has caused a spike in coronavirus cases globally. Prior to the omicron variant, The Seattle Times reported, the highest number of new cases King County reported in a single day was about 1,200. Between Dec. 24 and Dec. 30, 2021, the county averaged 2,108 new cases per day, according to county data.
At UW, the 198 positive tests recorded the week of Dec. 26 are the highest-ever number of reported weekly cases, topping spikes of 195 and 184 cases recorded in September 2020 and 2021, respectively.
CDC data indicates the omicron variant comprises about 75% of all coronavirus cases transmitted in the states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska for the week ending on Dec. 25.
Appointments for booster shots andCOVID-19 tests are available through UW Medicine. While booster shots are not currently required, should the state mandate them, UW will likely follow suit.
Reach News Editor Matthew Hipolito at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @hipolmat
