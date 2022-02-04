Conflicting views across campus amid return to in-person

The Jan. 24 announcement that UW would return to in-person classes starting Jan. 31 was met with mixed reactions. With some students praising the decision — citing the benefits of in-person instruction — others expressed dismay at the university’s choice and its execution.
Even before the announcement of a return to in-person, there were calls to either adopt a hybrid model of instruction or hold back on returning to in-person altogether.
UW students have expressed a variety of feelings online about the return to in-person; some opposed to the decision are frustrated with the series of shake-ups regarding instruction modes and resulting difficulties in their schedules and commutes, while others are worried about the spread of the omicron variant in classrooms.
In contrast, some students showed relief, fatigued from online classes and excited to return to the classroom.
These sentiments were not limited to UW: students at Western Washington University (WWU) protested for online options Jan. 31 to ensure the safety of high-risk students who may be disabled or immunocompromised. According to WWU officials, it is not possible due to a lack of sufficient resources.
The ASUW Student Disability Commission (SDC) released a statement condemning UW’s decision, citing the unique risks disabled and immunocompromised individuals face from COVID-19. The statement calls for UW to provide instructors with the necessary resources to establish remote learning options.
SDC director Toby Gallant submitted a resolution to the ASUW Senate on Tuesday calling for classes to be required to provide a remote learning option.
Chris Laws, faculty senate chair and a teaching professor in the department of astronomy, said he is involved in discussions with UW leadership concerning decisions such as this one. He said the decision to return to in-person courses was informed by a variety of sources, including the UW Advisory Committee on Communicable Diseases, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the UW School of Medicine, and Hilary Godwin — the dean of the UW School of Public Health.
“What's happening at our fellow institutions around the state [is] they’re going back to campus and not really seeing increases in classroom transmission or anything of that nature,” Laws said.
UW spokesperson Victor Balta said comprehensive measures are being taken to ensure a low risk of transmission within the classroom, including frequent cleaning of facilities, mandated vaccines, and required mask-wearing.
“We are confident that through these multilayered precautions, classrooms remain a low risk for COVID transmission,” Balta said.
Dr. Ana Weil, infectious disease expert and assistant professor in the UW School of Medicine, approved of the safety measures the university is taking to reduce COVID-19 transmissions.
“The return to in-person classes is [made] much safer by wearing a well-fitted KN95 or N95 mask and not taking it off during class, and being fully vaccinated and getting a booster dose,” Weil said.
Laws said he is excited to return to in-person instruction but maintains a remote option for his ASTR 301 course. Mental health benefits and on-campus resources, he said, are some of the upsides to a return to campus, with many students, faculty, and staff feeling a need to return to campus and engage more closely with the community.
“It's so energizing to walk around, to see other people around, to sort of be in the physical space there,” Laws said.
He also recognized that a considerable number of students still rely on or prefer remote instruction, including some in his own class who are wary of returning to campus. Though he offers remote instruction, Laws said conducting both in-person and online learning can be very strenuous for instructors.
Laws said that while he is sometimes able to engage students synchronously both in-person and remotely, this can be awkward and difficult to accomplish, and that other instructors may experience difficulties trying to create and maintain a hybrid class structure.
According to Balta, professors are not required to accommodate students with remote options unless they receive an accommodation through the Disability Resources for Students office (DRS).
The SDC statement claims this is not possible for the current quarter because DRS is facing particularly high demand for accommodations, with requests taking up to six weeks before they can be provided.
“I believe the timelines of these decisions show a significant disconnect between our university’s leadership and disabled students,” Malikai Bass, a graduate SDC intern, said. “The supports we need for in-person learning, especially during periods of intense stress and anxiety, are not easy to acquire on short notice.”
Bass said the decision to return in-person was “irresponsible,” citing the 700% surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout King County during the month of January.
“This was absolutely not the correct move,” Bass said. “I believe the university should have prolonged hybrid or gone remote throughout the winter quarter.”
Disabled individuals, Bass added, rely heavily on public transportation in their commutes, further putting them at risk for contracting the virus.
“I think it is very obvious that we should not be forcing immunocompromised students onto crowded public transit options in the middle of the most contagious variant yet,” Bass said.
An SDC Google survey of 90 UW students found that disabled respondents widely shared this sentiment, with most disapproving of the lack of remote learning options and calling for students to be provided the choice between in-person and online instruction.
“I encourage all students to look at the list of conditions that place you at an increased risk,” Bass said. “Many students who don’t identify as disabled would find they have one or more of these conditions.”
A desire for the choice between in-person and remote instruction has been made apparent in student circles, both at UW and other institutions.
Though the university is confident in their decision, Laws said UW is actively monitoring a range of metrics, including hospitalizations, community infections, and the status of K-12 school systems in gauging the dangers presented by COVID-19.
Reach reporter Max Keystone at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @KeystoneMax
