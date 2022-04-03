FDA approves second COVID-19 booster for people 50 and older

On March 29, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a second dose of the booster for immunocompromised individuals and people 50 and older.
Immunocompromised individuals, those over 50, and people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and booster can receive a second dose of the mRNA booster through either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna at least four months after their initial booster.
“This [FDA approval] will now make a second booster dose of these vaccines available to other populations at higher risk for severe disease, hospitalization and death,” the FDA wrote on their website. “Emerging evidence suggests that a second booster dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine improves protection against severe COVID-19 and is not associated with new safety concerns.”
Vaccine testing and approval is a two-step process.
“The FDA waits for the company to produce data and do a clinical trial to show that the boosters work to reduce severe disease or reduce severe infection,” Dr. Anna Wald, a professor with the UW department of epidemiology, said. “They then review the data and provide an authorization. Then the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)] and other public health officials weigh in on whether or not to recommend this vaccination.”
On March 29, the CDC formally recommended the additional booster, echoing the FDA’s approval.
“These updated recommendations acknowledge the increased risk of severe disease in certain populations … along with the currently available data on vaccine and booster effectiveness,” the CDC wrote on their website.
This push for qualified individuals to get their second booster is attributed to the omicron variant, especially the BA.2 subvariant, and is meant to protect people against serious outcomes from COVID-19 infections.
“It was pretty clear that the original two shots were very protective against the original strain of SARS-COVID-2,” Wald said. “And having the first booster was incredibly helpful when delta and omicron came along.”
Wald hopes that a better booster that has increased protection and a longer-lasting effect will come along to further protect individuals from COVID-19 and its variants.
An additional booster has been proven to reduce the risk of severe disease, and those who are qualified should attempt to get their second booster. UW Medicine will distribute boosters by appointment to those who qualify under FDA and CDC guidelines.
