Omicron variant detected at UW

The highly-transmissible omicron COVID-19 variant has been detected at UW in “several samples” of tests conducted by the Husky Coronavirus Testing program, the university announced Wednesday.
The variant was first detected in Washington state Dec. 4 with patients from Thurston County, Pierce County, and King County. The variant has since continued to spread rapidly across the state.
“[The omicron variant’s] presence in our UW community is not unexpected, and we will likely see more cases as the variant spreads,” Dr. Geoffrey Gottlieb, chair of the UW Advisory Committee on Communicable Diseases, said in a university-wide email. “This variant appears to be significantly more contagious than the Delta variant … a small number of cases in a community can more quickly turn into another wave of infections.”
UW virology researchers found a mutation characteristic of the variant in 13% of 217 positive COVID-19 statewide samples collected on Wednesday, up from 7% the previous day, according to the Seattle Times.
Gottlieb urged all eligible UW community members to receive a booster shot “as soon as possible,” and to continue masking and physical distancing.
“Emerging data suggests that people who are fully vaccinated but haven’t yet received a booster have less protection from the omicron variant than those who have received a booster,” Gottlieb said. “Unvaccinated individuals remain at the highest risk.”
Booster shots are available through UW Medicine, and appointments are typically available within a week of scheduling at UW Medical Center or Hall Health. Although mandating booster shots has been considered, Gottlieb told The Daily earlier this month the university typically follows state guidelines on which shots are required.
According to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard, over 98% of UW students, faculty, and staff across the three campuses have attested to being fully vaccinated.
Free walk-in COVID-19 testing is available at UW Club, and self-test kits can be picked up at Willow Hall, Lander Hall, or the Magnuson Health Sciences building.
In the last 10 days, 50 positive COVID-19 tests within the university community have been reported to UW Environmental Health & Safety. The Husky Coronavirus Testing program has conducted over 1,000 COVID-19 tests in the last week. 1.1% of tests have come back positive, compared to 0.8% of all tests since the beginning of the study.
“The coronavirus spreads when we let our guard down, and this new Omicron variant is even better at taking advantage of lapses,” Goettlib said. “We’re all fatigued, but high vaccination rates among our students, faculty and staff, coupled with adherence to safety guidelines, have helped us avoid significant outbreaks.”
