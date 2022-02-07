Research looks at factors that increase chances of long COVID-19

A study conducted by Swedish Medical Center, the Institute for Systems Biology, and the UW School of Medicine published findings on four factors that increase the likelihood of developing post-acute sequelae of COVID-19, also known as long COVID-19.
“I think that this is one the first major attempts to kind of unravel the complicated biology of long COVID,” Dr. Jason Goldman said. “I think it should be foundational for doing further research, like finding prevention approaches or treatment approaches to long COVID.”
Goldman is a physician specializing in infectious diseases at Swedish Medical Center and a clinical assistant professor in the division of allergy and infectious diseases at UW. He is also the lead medical author of the aforementioned study.
One of the four factors that make it most likely for people to develop long COVID-19 is the level of coronavirus RNA in the blood in the early stages of infection, which is partially reflected by the severity of infection. The second is the presence of autoantibodies — antibodies that attack tissues in the body when they are not supposed to — which are caused by diseases like lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. The third indicator is reactivation of the Epstein-Barr virus. This virus tends to be dormant in adults since people typically are infected at a young age. The final indicator is having Type 2 diabetes.
Thirty-seven percent of patients reported three or more long COVID-19 symptoms two or three months after infection, 24% reported one or two symptoms, and 39% reported no symptoms at all.
“Ninety-five percent of people who had three or four of the factors had long COVID,” Goldman said. “So I think they seem to be kind of distinct and additive.”
The most apparent factor was autoantibodies, since they were associated with two-thirds of long COVID-19 cases. Each of the other three factors were present in a third of cases.
The study began in March 2020 and followed more than 200 patients ages 18-29 who were hospitalized by their infections for two to three months after getting diagnosed with COVID-19.
Patients were studied before long COVID-19 symptoms like fatigue and brain fog were reported among people who recovered. The research did a deep dive analysis on these patients, looking at their different biological features at different levels.
Goldman said he hoped to use this approach to studying other diseases, including post-Lyme disease.
Since the study was conducted in the early days of the pandemic, other factors such as vaccines and breakthrough delta and omicron variant infections present more difficulty in understanding long COVID-19.
“I think it's extra hard to study long COVID because it happens months after your initial infection, and so it's kind of evolving in real time,” Dr. Denise McCulloch said.
McCulloch worked with Dr. Helen Chu at UW Medicine on this study. Swedish Medical Center and the Institute for Systems Biology worked together and validated their findings with a primary Institute for Systems Biology Novel Coronavirus (INCOV) group and a UW group known as Hospitalized or Ambulatory Adults with Respiratory Viral Infections (HAARVI).
The HAARVI cohort saw patients who were not admitted to the hospital for their infection and were relatively younger and healthier — different from the INCOV group.
Though the majority of the patients came from the Seattle area, the study involved collaboration for data interpretation and other aspects with several universities and centers nationwide, including the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and Stanford University.
“This is really cool that there's been so much collaboration between the institutions and the pace and the depth of this work to me is very impressive,” McCulloch said.
Goldman said this study suggests how to treat long COVID-19. Suggested treatments include giving antivirals and steroids, and — according to Goldman — this report could prove crucial in understanding the virus’s long-term impacts and prevention.
“I think the cell paper is a critical early step,” McCulloch said. “I think we're very early in our understanding as a scientific community about what causes long COVID and ultimately how to prevent and treat it.”
Swedish Medical Center, the Institute for Systems Biology, and UW Medicine are looking to collaborate again through RECOVER COVID, an initiative from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on how to to understand, prevent, and treat long COVID-19.
This collaboration is meant to be on a larger scale than the long COVID-19 study was, with different branches nationwide. The three institutes plan to join other centers and lead the Pacific Northwest cohort.
“The goal is really to get to the bottom of these long COVID questions that we don't know yet.” McCulloch said.
