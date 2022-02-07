Research looks at factors that increase chances of long COVID-19

Editor's note: The “Current Affairs of Campus Fashion” is a weekly column dedicated to exposing and exploring different fashion styles that exist on campus.

This week, we’re going to take a journey back in time.

Personally, I love dressing in vintage clothing, finding pieces secondhand, and populating my wardrobe with thrifted dresses, sweaters, pants, and skirts that date all the way back to the 1930s.

Conducting interviews for this column, I discovered most people’s affinity for thrifting when it comes to populating their wardrobes, with many students discussing how much of their wardrobe is thrifted.

While thrifting, there is usually one decade I always leave out, no matter what. I love the aesthetics and style of the 1930s-70s, but have a keen hatred for the 1980s. Maybe it’s the political climate that arose from that decade, the media of the time always seeming to lift up cis, straight, white men, or the AIDS epidemic. I’m not really fond of the history of the ‘80s, but after this week’s interview with second-year student Natalia Valvano, I might be convinced to change my mind.

“I would say my fashion evolution over the last few years has definitely been a journey,” Valvano said. “Currently, I’m really into the styles of almost like an everyday college student from the mid-‘80s. I know when I first started dressing in vintage clothes, everyone thought it was because of ‘Stranger Things,’ since it had just come out, but it really stems from the music.”

Having been introduced to the music of her parents — as I’m sure most of us were — Valvano discovered songs and artists that she liked. After learning that personal aesthetic can be connected to the music you listen to, Valvano was hooked. Eventually, she discovered her own favorite artists and styles.

“I really like to wear color now, which definitely surprises me sometimes,” Valvano said. “Mostly because I used to wear so much black in my early teen years and at the beginning of high school. I used to be super glam every time I left the house, with heavy neon eyeshadow and tighter fitting clothes, but now I really just prefer looser, more wearable clothes that I can be comfortable in.”

I could see that philosophy in the outfit Valvano wore during our interview, in which all of her favorite pieces were on display: vintage Reebok freestyle high-top sneakers, vintage Lee dark wash jeans, an ‘80s Levi’s acid wash denim jacket, and a pink polka dot turtleneck sweatshirt. She accessorized the look with pink bangles, vintage buttons, and blue eyeshadow.

I may not be convinced to trade in my plaid skirts, short sleeve sweaters, and mini dresses for a neon windbreaker just yet, but Valvano had some useful advice for students looking to dress up their outfits with vintage pieces.

“I definitely haven’t really seen many other people who dress super ‘80s,” Valvano said. “I see a lot of goths and people who like to incorporate vintage pieces. I get a lot of compliments, which I am always super grateful for. I would say though, if you want to get into vintage dressing, finding newer pieces can be easier and less fussy. Though not always perfect, a good example for me are reproductions of old band T-shirts that can be half the price and are usually in better condition. To get inspiration, I recommend using Pinterest or finding people on social media who have a similar aesthetic to what you want. But the best piece of advice I can give you is that the delicate cycle on your washing machine is your best friend.”

Getting into vintage dressing doesn’t have to mean looking like you are straight out of a period drama, but the fun of fashion can be mixing older pieces with newer ones to create a comprehensive look. As with Valvano’s style, the fun comes in the journey of discovery.

