Student aid, UW Medicine, and HFS

Seattle, WA (98195)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High around 50F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.