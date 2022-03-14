Student aid, UW Medicine, and HFS

UW has received about $310 million in COVID-19 aid, according to Assistant Vice Provost of Planning and Budgeting Jason Campbell. Since May 2021, the university has received close to $106 million from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021. Aid was split between $53 million allocated to institutional operations and $53 million allocated to student aid, Campbell said.
“The student aid portion, under the federal grant, we were required to distribute that directly to students as grant aid,” Campbell said. “That came through the Office of Financial Aid in a couple of different branches over the last year or so, and I believe almost all of that has been fully passed out.”
From the $310 million, almost $92.8 million of student aid has come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES), Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA), and the ARP.
Last May, the CRRSA Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund provided an additional $14 million for education. Campbell said these funds were directed to several entities, including large chunks distributed to the tri-campus vaccine verification program and the Husky Coronavirus Testing program.
A smaller portion of the funds was directed toward UW Environmental Health & Safety to support ongoing costs associated with the university’s public health response. Further funding was allocated as a partial offset of revenue losses incurred by study abroad programs.
The body most profoundly impacted by COVID-19 — aside from UW Medicine — was Housing & Food Services (HFS), who Campbell said suffered an excess loss of about $100 million.
“We went down for the count, basically, in the spring quarter of 2020,” Mark Stanley, the chief financial officer of HFS, said. “We lost a lot of revenue, both in terms of dining and housing, and then it continued into the next year with OK occupancy — but not even close to what we need.”
HFS has received a total of $74.6 million between CARES and CRRSAA, according to Stanely.
“We’re a self-sustaining organization, so-called auxiliary, but we received no state funding,” Stanley said. “And so the grants really were a savior for us in this sense.”
The aid was used to refund HFS reserves used for capital projects and renovations, as well as to support facilities. At the end of the 2019 fiscal year, HFS had about $82.8 million in reserves. Aid was used to reach the $80 million mark, and Stanley projects that at the end of 2022, HFS will have about $83.4 million in reserves. The money will be used to revitalize projects that have been put on hold and to support services.
Aid provided to HFS has reduced the need to increase the rates for student housing in the coming years.
HFS also has a budget advisory committee made up of residents, with the goal of educating the residents on the budget and providing transparency on how funds are allocated.
Amid the impacts of the pandemic, the ARP was a tremendous help to UW.
“The fact that the ARP Act came along with such a large amount, that was surprising in the sense of scale, but it was extremely helpful and [is] really making material impacts to support housing and food,” Campbell said. “I think, all in all, it turned out a lot better than we would have ended up at the end of the day — there was a lot more support out there than anyone probably could have imagined at the beginning of the pandemic; all things considered, I guess that [the ARP] was a sort of a positive outcome in a really negative situation.”
Reach contributing writer Aisha Misbah at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @aishatheewriter
