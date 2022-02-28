The push to retroactively change fall ‘21 to extraordinary circumstances

Every academic quarter since spring 2020 has been deemed an extraordinary circumstances quarter (ECQ) by UW — except fall 2021.
UW students have been pushing to designate last fall an ECQ, as COVID-19 was still a persistent issue at the time, especially for those who have disproportionately suffered, such as immunocompromised individuals.
The Office of the University Registrar states that ECQs allow for students to switch from numeric to S/NS grading or vice versa until their graduation is posted. In addition, unlike during traditional quarters, ECQs allow S/NS grades to count for degree and/or graduation requirements, according to the registrar’s website.
The decision to categorize a quarter as extraordinary circumstances is advised by public health recommendations, the Faculty Council on Academic Standards, and other UW entities, but is ultimately determined by UW President Ana Mari Cauce and Provost Mark Richards.
“[The President and Provost are given the] ability to suspend certain policies of the scholastic regulations and implement alternative policies to accommodate impacts to our academic program,” UW senior director of media relations Victor Balta wrote in an email. “In the case of the pandemic, the University needed to shift quickly to remote instruction and there was a corresponding rapid change in student support services that were impacted such that a declaration of extraordinary circumstances was warranted.”
While some professors record lectures for those who do not intend to come to class, others argue that not being present in class, whether it is online or in-person, does not foster learning.
“My view of education is that the level we’re at has to do with spontaneous thinking at a conceptual level,” cinema & media studies professor Stephen Groening said. “Exchange of ideas and discussion is ill-suited for recorded lectures.”
ASUW has been pushing for UW to designate autumn 2021 an ECQ, seeing as how the COVID-19 pandemic hindered the education of many students.
“[ASUW] senators cited the fact that the pandemic is still ongoing during Autumn Quarter. With the return to in-person learning, the risk of exposure has greatly increased,” Timothy Billing, ASUW Senate speaker, wrote in an email. “These issues disproportionately affect students who are immunocompromised, caretakers, or living with someone who is immunocompromised. The lack of efficient policies and the return to in-person learning demonstrates that Autumn was not a normal quarter and flexibility should be offered by declaring autumn 2021 an extraordinary circumstance quarter.”
For students wondering if autumn quarter will be changed to extraordinary circumstances, it is unlikely, according to Balta.
“For the autumn quarter, instruction largely returned to in-person, student support services were available, and other support such as informal learning spaces were available,” Balta wrote. “Given this, the declaration of Autumn 2021 as being extraordinary circumstances was not warranted.”
As autumn quarter is over, students are no longer able to opt for S/NS grading. Winter quarter, however, has been deemed extraordinary circumstances, and students who would like to can opt to change between numeric and S/NS grading until they obtain their degree.
Reach contributing writer Allison Schaal at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @allison_schaal
