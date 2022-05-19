‘They’re expecting one person to do the job of three’: UW Medicine continues to struggle with staffing shortages

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing shortages in health care have been widely reported. Even as Washington state’s masking mandates have lifted and restrictions have relaxed, health care staffing challenges at UW Medicine have continued, and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) 925 is getting involved.
“Staffing in healthcare remains a challenge nationally and locally within our region,” Susan Gregg, director of media relations for UW Medicine, said in an email. “We continue to focus on the safety and well-being of our staff and are grateful for their tremendous efforts over the past two years on behalf of our community and patients.”
In contrast to this claim, SEIU 925, a union that represents employees of UW Medicine, believes UW Medicine is not prioritizing the welfare of its temporary and hourly staff and is contributing to the staffing shortage issue.
“You would think that UW Medicine would want to help healthcare workers,” Rhonda Johnson, UW Medicine patient service specialist and president of SEIU 925 UW Chapter, said. “If the staffing issues weren’t bad enough, UW is trying to erode the benefits of temporary staff. They’re pushing temporary staff away. I’ve been the only regular person on the job for the past year and a half. They’re expecting one person to do the job of three and it’s impossible.”
UW Medicine’s management has proposed a number of changes that would affect the rights of non-permanent employees.
These proposals include requiring non-permanent workers to come in for work when permanent staff are at home due to inclement weather, requiring non-permanent workers to be on unpaid stand-by in order to cover weekends and holidays, and requiring a non-permanent employee to continue to work without any guarantee of a permanent position after laying off a permanent employee.
Additionally, UW Medicine proposed removing the benefits of tuition exemption, shared leave, personnel files, employee assistance, and job reclassification for non-permanent fixed-duration workers.
“UW Medicine proposals are undermining the rights of hourly workers,” Nancy Manos, contact center operation supervisor and vice president of SEIU 925 UW Chapter, said. “We fought very hard to win those rights for decades … We are seeing vacancies across the board at UW Medical Center … Improving benefits and job security will help stabilize the healthcare workers shortage.”
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ May Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showed that the Seattle area’s CPI has increased 9.1% over the past 12 months. According to Kristen Sharp, communications director for SEIU 925, UW Medicine employee wages haven’t been adjusted to the increasing cost of living in the Seattle area, a scenario that is impacting the lowest-paid and temporary UW Medicine workers the most.
“[We try to] negotiate and bargain so that our members have a workplace environment that they feel safe and proud of and that they get paid a competitive wage where they can afford to live in Seattle,” Johnson said. “People are having to commute two hours because they can’t afford to live nearby.”
According to Johnson, COVID-19 has exacerbated the situation and SEIU 925 is bargaining with UW Medicine to obtain safe working environments, benefits, and living wages for employees.
Hourly employees have expressed frustrations over UW Medicine’s approach to hiring more hourly and temporary staff.
“The biggest concern that I have from an hourly worker standpoint is UW’s potential proposal language increasing requirements,” an hourly UW Medicine employee, who asked to remain anonymous, said. “How are you going to improve recruitment by adding these hours in? … I’m also an hourly worker for another hospital within the Seattle area … there are just so many more benefits there. We’ve been given yearly raises, cost of living raises during [the] pandemic. I make 20% more there than at the UW. The UW just doesn’t seem to have any interest in helping to retain or hire hourly employees.”
