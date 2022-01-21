Two years of COVID-19: How the pandemic unfolded at UW

Two years ago today, on Jan. 21, 2020, the first known case of COVID-19 in the United States was reported in a Snohomish county man.
SARS-CoV-2 would go on to spread throughout the United States and the world in a pandemic that has taken a central role in our lives, and to which there has been no resolution after two years. Today, Washington state has recorded more than one million infections and ten thousand deaths from COVID-19.
The UW community has experienced more than 6,000 cases, with hundreds stemming from the multiple outbreaks within the Greek system that plunged student life into chaos.
Now sitting atop an astronomically high volume of cases, some look back fondly on the relative normalcy of the early days of the pandemic, while others reflect on the trauma of these past two years.
The first confirmed infection at UW was a Roosevelt Commons East staff member March 6, 2020. That same day, it was announced that all UW classes would shift from in-person to online instruction for the remainder of winter quarter — a decision that was later extended to the entirety of spring quarter.
The university soon moved to cancel all spring and summer study abroad programs as well. By the end of the month, over 50 people in the UW community had contracted the virus.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced Washington’s first stay at home order March 23, 2020, prohibiting non-essential gatherings. The tone of this first lockdown may best be remembered by the panic buying that ensued even within the university community as well as the widely broadcasted sights of an empty, eerily quiet Seattle.
Around this time, communities worldwide were shaken by the initial wave of COVID-19 deaths. Among the first COVID-19 deaths within the UW community were pathology professor Stephen Schwartz and global health professor Gita Ramjee, who died just days after Schwartz.
Some speculated that the spread of the virus would weaken in the summer months and encouraged the loosening of safety restrictions, but as experts predicted, the premature relaxing of guidelines led to even higher rates of transmission. Subsequently, the university welcomed students to campus in autumn 2020, but with nearly all classes being held online once again.
Multiple spikes in transmission have since occurred, leading to further restrictions in Washington and, more recently, a tiered reopening plan.
A sentiment of “learning to live” with COVID-19 began to rise with the emergence of omicron, a variant of the virus that is more infectious, even to the vaccinated, than previous strains, but less severe. Guidelines were refined to reflect these findings, focusing less on staying inside and more on returning to work and daily life while limiting transmission.
However, both the reopening of the country and the easing of restrictions has drawn criticism from many disabled individuals, who feel this was done recklessly and without regard for the unique risk COVID-19 poses to them.
With the start of 2021 began a slow rollout of vaccines, limiting infection from COVID-19 in the Seattle area. In-person courses resumed for fall quarter, with students required to provide documentation of their vaccination status to attend classes. To date, 99.2% of UW students have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Despite this, the in-person school year was short-lived, interrupted by a massive spike in cases caused by omicron. In response, UW administration decided to move classes online for the first week of January, later updating this policy to its current status of a mandatory remote option for all courses through the remainder of the month.
Student mental health has been greatly harmed by the hardship of the past two years, and many have expressed feeling alienated upon returning to in-person classes during the ongoing pandemic.
Now, there is uncertainty among students, with some dreading another potential quarter of online classes while others express frustration at UW for planning a return to in-person amid the rapid spread of omicron.
It is unclear if UW will proceed with in-person instruction in February at this time.
