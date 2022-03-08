University lifts mask mandate in most places for spring quarter, Cauce announces

Masking will become optional “inside most University facilities” starting spring quarter, UW President Ana Mari Cauce announced in an all-campus email today. Although no longer required, Cauce encouraged students to continue wearing masks while indoors and “strongly recommend[ed]” doing so for the first two weeks of the quarter.
The mask mandate would continue in health care settings and aboard public transportation, in line with state regulations. Cauce added that additional requirements for unvaccinated students and staff will be communicated in the coming days.
The change was made possible, according to Cauce, by the passing of the precipitous January peak which saw more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in two weeks, and by the more than 99% of students, staff, and faculty that have reported being fully vaccinated — UW has reported 154 cases since Feb. 20, according to the university coronavirus dashboard. If case numbers should rise again, Cauce said, the university would not hesitate to reinstate the mask mandate on campus.
The ending of the mask mandate is the latest — and among the most visible, along with the tumultuous return to in-person classes — sign of the university’s slow recovery from COVID-19, which sent UW from a normal quarter to its first online quarter in just one whirlwind weekend more than two years ago.
Washington state will lift its mask mandate starting Saturday, and the university announced last Thursday that this year’s commencement would be held in-person for the first time since 2019.
Cauce reiterated the policy that instructors are not required to provide remote options for in-person classes, a concept that has drawn criticism from some students as being unfair to those who have loved ones or who themselves are immunocompromised. While Cauce “request[ed]” instructors remain “flexible” in order to best serve this demographic, that request was condemned as insufficient by the UW Student Disability Commission.
Appointments for booster shots andCOVID-19 tests continue to be available through UW Medicine.
Reach News Editor Matthew Hipolito at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @hipolmat
