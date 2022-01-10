UW Athletics prepares to take on omicron variant

Nearly two years into the pandemic, UW Athletics is facing a new challenge caused by the COVID-19 omicron variant.
After a regularly-scheduled fall sports season went by without any major disruptions, Washington has faced cancellations in nearly every sport during the past two months, and the university has allowed remote instruction to continue until Jan. 28.
The UW men’s basketball team has seen four of its contests canceled or postponed since December, while the women’s basketball team has not participated in a game since Dec. 20, with four consecutive contests postponed.
Most recently, COVID-19 developments forced the gymnastics team’s season-opening invitational in Anaheim to be scrapped.
Outbreaks on both the Huskies’ and opponents’ rosters have disrupted game schedules.
According to the UW Medical Director for Intercollegiate Athletics, Dr. John O'Kane, 98% of UW student-athletes have completed their first vaccination sequence, with more than 50% having received a booster shot. O’Kane says the high vaccination rate has helped limit severe symptoms among student–athletes.
The NCAA recently released new guidelines, which redefine a “fully vaccinated” individual as one who has also received a booster, while also shortening the quarantine period from 10 to five days if asymptomatic or 24 hours after symptoms resolve for those that are fully vaccinated.
A fully vaccinated individual that comes into contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 does not need to isolate, but should wear a mask around others for five days.
“We’ve seen some modification of the NCAA guidance and the Pac-12 guidance,” O’Kane said. “They are usually similar but not the same; we follow both, but the Pac-12 guidance tends to be a little bit more conservative, so that is our primary target.”
O’Kane said that the UW Athletic Department has received approval from King County Public Health and UW Environmental Health & Services to follow the Pac-12 guidance.
Despite the high vaccination rates of both the athletic department and citizens, COVID-19 cases in King County continue to climb and are reaching their highest point in the pandemic, setting the stage for more cancellations.
“You’ve already seen it with both of the basketball programs in COVID protocols,” O’Kane said. “I think despite everybody being careful … there is by far the highest degree of transmission that we’ve seen thus far. We are fully expecting to continue to have cases, and then based on the number of cases in a given program, we may need to pause participation.”
Although many of UW’s student-athletes have contracted COVID-19 as of late, O’Kane points out that the student-athlete age group has avoided the most severe symptoms.
“In the student-athlete age group — really all the way through but particularly recently — [they] have not seen people get significantly ill,” O’Kane said. “If people were really getting significantly ill and ending up in the hospital, I think we would be more aggressive across the campus, [have] more aggressive quarantining [and] not having people coming back, but fortunately that’s not occurring.”
Despite the high transmission rate — a 12.2% positive test rate at UW between Jan. 2 and 9 — the university does not plan to limit spectators at athletic events unless King County guidelines change.
