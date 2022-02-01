UW colleges and schools prepare for largely in-person classes

Students and faculty received an email last week from President Ana Mari Cauce announcing the return to campus. Colleges and schools will begin their transition back to in-person classes Jan. 31.
According to Cauce, students should expect their class to be in the format listed in their time schedule unless stated otherwise by the professor.
“The return to in-person instruction should be similar to the autumn quarter,” Victor Balta, UW spokesperson and senior director for media relations, said. “Our medical experts remain confident that given the multiple layers of precautions the UW is taking … the risk of COVID transmission in classroom settings remains low.”
The current on-campus COVID-19 positivity rate reported by Husky Coronavirus Testing remains higher than any other period during the pandemic at 7.5% for the past seven days.
Some students have been on-site for labs, simulation training, and other courses requiring in-person participation this past month.
“Our medical students have been doing class in person for clinical skill training and labs throughout the pandemic,” Dr. Suzanne Allen, vice dean for academic, rural, and regional affairs at the School of Medicine, said. “But our students in Seattle did not do their lectures in person during the month of January. They are going to be back in person for lectures, for small group settings, basically everything will be back in person.”
Instructors were welcome to teach their classes in person since Jan. 10 but were asked to provide a remote option for students, and most opted to stay online rather than do both, according to Balta.
Updated UW policy will not require instructors to teach the same course online and in person simultaneously. According to Balta, there are a number of policies in place to support students, including designating this winter quarter as an extraordinary circumstance.
“For lecture-based courses, we are asking each course director to let us know if they wish to request permission to keep their classes online,” Dr. Sara Gordon, associate dean for academic affairs in the School of Dentistry, said. “If so, we ask them to send us a rationale. The dean and I discuss each of these requests and he decides on a case-by-case basis whether they can stay online. If they don’t make a request, they return to in-person teaching.”
Gordon also expressed satisfaction in how social distancing and implementing labs at half-capacity improved the learning of students in some dentistry courses. According to Gordon, the school found that courses holding lab sessions with half the class at a time had better access to facilities and improved the instructor/student ratio. Instructors in the dentistry school are free to adopt this new strategy or revert to the pre-COVID-19 simulation lab schedule.
“I have been very appreciative that our faculty and our students have done so well throughout the pandemic,” Allen said, regarding the School of Medicine’s faculty and students closely following the COVID-19 guidelines during in-person learning. “Being able to continue things like clinical skills learning, being in the laboratory, being in the clinical setting where they do their hands-on learning, all of that has continued [safely].”
Most schools and colleges have adopted Cauce’s message to students and faculty in regards to plans for the Jan. 31 return to campus. Others have their own resources, COVID-19 communication teams, and fundraising efforts for students on their school site.
Students can find these resources and more information by visiting their school or college website, contacting their school directly, or by visiting uw.edu/coronavirus.
