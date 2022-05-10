UW COVID-19 cases remain higher than last year’s averages

Recent COVID-19 positivity rates on campus are lower compared to the winter omicron surge, which peaked with 1,244 cases on the week returning from winter break. In the last seven days, however, the positivity rate was 5%, according to the Husky Coronavirus Testing Program, which is higher than last year’s overall average. Over 400 people have tested positive in the last 10 days.
Though vaccinations are mandatory at UW and cases have declined since the start of the quarter, masks are now strongly recommended by UW for all students and employees.
“The majority of University community members have been wearing masks this quarter and even though cases at the University are declining, due to increases in our region, the University now strongly recommends wearing a well-fitted high-quality mask indoors to further reduce the potential for transmission,” Dr. Geoffrey Gottlieb, chair of the University Advisory Committee on Communicable Diseases, said in an all-campus email last week.
As of May 9, vaccination rates for UW employees and students are 99% and 98.6%, respectively.
COVID-19 infection rates have been decreasing following the uptick during spring break.
“As we have experienced in prior quarter transitions, we began to see an expected increase in cases among University students and personnel at the start of the quarter following increased travel and participation in social activities and the greater prevalence of the more transmissible Omicron BA.2 subvarient,” Gottlieb said.
UW uses the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s county-by-county risk assessment to guide its response to COVID-19. As of late April, King County has been moved to the “medium” level due to increased cases. This means that the seven-day averages for new cases has been positive for more than 200 of 100,000 people.
“No matter the type of test, if you do test positive, please report it to UW Environmental Health & Safety to help reduce transmission to others,” Gottlieb wrote.
Reach reporter Allison Schaal at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @allison_schaal
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.