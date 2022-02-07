UW Medicine town hall discusses downward trend in COVID-19 transmissions

The Jan. 28 UW Medicine town hall focused on declining COVID-19 transmission, the importance of boosters, and the omicron subvariant BA.2, among other topics.
Transmissions decline, but little change in deaths and intensive care unit admissions
Tim Dellit, UW Medicine chief medical officer, reported a decrease in COVID-19 patients throughout the UW Medicine health care system.
“We had been [at] around 190 [admissions] for about 10 days, including a high of 204 this past Sunday, but today we’re down to 156,” Dellit said. “So the number of patients with COVID-19 in our hospitals also seems to be coming down.”
John Lynch, medical director of infection prevention and control at Harborview Medical Center, said 46 of the 156 patients Jan. 28 were in the ICU. This matches the number of ICU patients reported Jan. 21.
According to Lynch, ICU numbers in Washington state have not declined alongside hospitalizations, but have instead held steady for months.
“If you look across the state, they actually went up last fall and just stayed very high due to COVID since then,” Lynch said.
The King County COVID-19 outbreak dashboard shows a continuing downward trend in cases.
“[There are] still extremely high levels of transmission, I want to emphasize that, but it definitely is coming down, and so that is positive,” Dellit said.
Lynch said that while infections across King County appear to be declining, the death rate held steady at around seven or eight deaths per day through January.
“I know we’ve lost a few patients here at Harborview due to COVID-19 in this last week and a half, so [it's] still having a big impact,” Lynch said.
Much like the decrease in community transmissions, declining figures have followed in UW Medicine’s own ranks. As of Jan. 28, according to Dellit, about 260 employees across the UW Medical system were in quarantine or isolation, as opposed to the nearly 600 a week prior.
What differentiates the need for quarantine and isolation, Lynch said, is that quarantine is used for higher risk exposures.
UW Medicine offering and encouraging booster vaccination
UW Medicine continues to offer vaccination against COVID-19, with walk-in boosters available at select locations.
Santiago Neme, chief medical officer at UW Medical Center Northwest, said hospitalized COVID-19 patients who have received the booster tend to experience less severe illness compared to those who are not fully vaccinated.
According to Dellit, boosters have demonstrated reduced rates of hospitalizations by 90%. He added that UW Medicine is not considering rehiring unvaccinated employees and is likely to mandate nonexempt employees receive boosters.
“We still very much want everyone to be receiving that booster, both for their own protection and the protection of our workforce and our patients,” Dellit said.
BA.2 omicron subvariant
Lynch said that while the rising omicron subvariant BA.2 could be somewhat more contagious than BA.1, immunity gained from BA.1 infection appears to protect against later infection by BA.2.
Information on the BA.2 subvariant remains limited due to its recent emergence.
“Just to be clear, omicron is actually BA.1, BA.1.1, BA.2, BA.3,” Lynch said. “What we’re seeing now is the emergence of BA.2.”
Skincare for extended use of N95
Neme said persons wearing N95 masks may experience skin irritation from prolonged use, and offered advice to mitigate the discomfort.
“The key here is that you want your skin to be clean and you want to use a gentle cleanser,” Neme said. “You want to avoid any makeup, anything that could be an irritant, any acne products or anything that you leave in after your routine facial care”
He said taking a break from wearing N95 masks is ideal, recommending short breaks of up to 15 minutes every four to six hours.
Looking ahead
“I just want to emphasize there’s still a lot of ongoing transmission, but it does seem that we — at least here in King County — seem to be trending in a favorable direction,” Dellit said.
According to Dellit, past surges have shown that a decline in COVID-19 cases may plateau.
In addition, Lynch discussed the differences between the terms epidemic and endemic. Endemic refers to pathogens transmitted at a certain plateaued rate; Lynch clarified that an endemic pathogen is not necessarily dangerous, and that COVID-19 is not an endemic.
“I’ll just point out for a long time, hundreds, if not thousands of years, up to this point, diseases like tuberculosis, malaria, polio were endemic,” Lynch said.
Lynch said he recommends people order the rapid tests being offered by the state and federal governments. Those who test negative with rapid antigen tests but still have the common symptoms of COVID-19 should then receive a more accurate PCR test.
UW Medicine conducts town halls every Friday at 3 p.m. The next town hall, scheduled for Feb. 11, can be accessed here, alongside recordings of past meetings.
“While we’re positive and optimistic, it’s not that we’ve completely finished this, and we still have to continue to prepare,” Dellit said. “There could be other variants in the future that emerge and we fully anticipate that as well.”
Reach reporter Max Keystone at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @KeystoneMax
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.