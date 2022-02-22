UW Medicine, WSHA sue Texas company for counterfeit N95s

UW Medicine and the Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA) are suing Dallas-based CJFS Corp. for allegedly selling them millions of dollars worth of counterfeit 3M brand N95 masks.
The two associations bought masks from the company during the COVID-19 pandemic but filed a lawsuit in King County Superior Court earlier this month after failing to receive replacements or refunds for the counterfeit masks. UW Medicine and WSHA received the masks in early December 2020 when there was a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks and gloves.
UW Medicine purchased 4,700 cases of the 3M 1860 and 1860S model N95 masks for $2.6 million, whereas WSHA purchased approximately 600 cases of the 1860 model for $1.4 million.
According to the lawsuit, UW Medicine noticed that the manufacture and expiration date printed on the packaging of the masks were the same. UW Medicine contacted CJFS Corp., who said the expiration date on the masks was a printing error and that they would replace all affected products.
In April of 2021, 3M sent out a notification that counterfeit models of their product were circulating. One such notification included lot codes that corresponded to counterfeit models of 1860, 1860S, and 1870+ N95 masks sold to UW Medicine and WSHA.
Forks Community Hospital notified WSHA that N95 masks it had received from the center, which were supplied by CJFS Corp., were counterfeit because the masks matched the lot codes in the 3M notification. UW Medicine also confirmed it received counterfeit masks based on the 3M notification.
WSHA further confirmed the masks were counterfeit by contacting the 3M Fraud Unit. UW Medicine and WSHA requested replacements, compliant goods, or a refund from CJFS Corp. — none of which they have received.
“We did all we could to work with the vendor to recover the costs of the masks outside of litigation,” Tim Pfarr, director of communications at WSHA, wrote in an email. “When they stopped responding to our communications, our only choice was to file a lawsuit.”
UW Medicine has declined to comment on the matter due to the ongoing litigation.
Pfarr also said he hopes this case will deter future counterfeits.
“Ensuring adequate PPE for our health care workers has been a top priority for Washington hospitals,” Pfarr said. “Our limited resources must be put to their best use and we want to recover what we can of those resources.”
