UW purchases more than 40,000 KN95 masks in preparation for in-person instruction

As largely in-person instruction returns next week, UW has purchased 20,000 KN95 masks for students, 10,000 for libraries, and 10,000 for instructional spaces to ensure the safety of students, staff, and faculty.
According to UW spokesperson Victor Balta, each group will receive 5,000 KN95 masks this week, with more available masks to follow. In addition, another 70,000 KN95 masks are on order and are gradually arriving on campus.
As UW President Ana Mari Cauce said in an earlier email announcement, due to the rapid transmission of the omicron variant, the university recommends all individuals upgrade to a well-fitted KN95, N95, or surgical mask, as they offer a higher level of protection compared to cloth face coverings.
The KN95 masks will be distributed in designated areas, which will be determined soon, on all UW three campuses for convenient use. With sufficient storage, the university will continue to supply surgical masks at various locations throughout different departments and facilities.
The university has distributed about 300,000 surgical masks to students and faculty throughout the pandemic. Masks for students are centrally funded by UW, according to Balta.
Clear masks are available for students needing to see the full face for better communication, according to Alicia Supernavage, the assistant director for faculty affairs and administrative services at UW Information School, who is in charge of iSchool mask distribution.
Individuals can purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) at four Healthy Huskies Vending Machines on the Seattle campus. Vending machines supply masks, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizers, and nitrile gloves.
The university follows criteria on masks provided by the environmental health & safety department. All masks purchased have NIOSH, ASTM, and FDA certifications.
Reach reporter Sunny Wang atnews@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sunnyqwang64
