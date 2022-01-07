UW to allow remote instruction until Jan. 28, Cauce announces

The university will allow instructors to teach classes virtually until Jan. 28 due to concerns regarding the omicron COVID-19 variant, UW President Ana Mari Cauce wrote in an all-campus email Friday. In-person courses with the option for students to participate remotely are permitted, with “practicums, lab-based and experiential courses, and clinical instruction” prioritized for in-person instruction.
The announcement comes just days after Cauce confirmed Jan. 3 that classes would return to in-person instruction Jan. 10 following a weeklong period of remote instruction in order to allow students to get tested for coronavirus or to receive a booster vaccine amid record-breaking case spikes due to the omicron variant.
Any classes held in-person must allow students to attend remotely if desired, Cauce announced, and all services offered by the university will prioritize in-person operation — something Cauce emphasized in her Jan. 3 message.
The rapid shifts in policy come amid a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases due to the omicron variant. In spite of a vaccination rate for students and staff surpassing 98% across the three UW campuses, UW reported 444 coronavirus cases the final week of December, smashing the previous record of 252, which was set the week prior. (Before that, the previous record was 195, set in September of 2020.) Preliminary data for the first week of January shows 458 new cases so far.
Over 12% of tests conducted by the Husky Coronavirus Testing program in the past week have come back positive, compared to 1.4% of all tests since the beginning of the study.
The CDC estimates that the omicron variant comprises approximately 95% of all coronavirus cases transmitted in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska, for the week ending New Year’s Day.
Appointments for booster shots and COVID-19 tests are available through UW Medicine. While booster shots are not currently required, should the state mandate them, UW will likely follow suit.
