UW to hold first in-person commencement in three years, special ceremony planned for 2020 and 2021 grads

UW will be returning to in-person commencement for spring quarter, UW administration announced via UW News today, with a special ceremony planned for 2020 and 2021 graduates whose ceremonies were canceled due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
The twin ceremonies, to be held on June 11 and June 12 at Husky Stadium, will mark the first time since 2019 that university officials and graduates gather in-person to celebrate academic achievements.
The June 11 ceremony is for 2022 graduates, while the June 12 ceremony is intended to allow graduates from 2020 and 2021 to walk in-person. Such an opportunity was promised to 2020 graduates before the 2021 in-person commencement was canceled as well.
The UW’s announcements in 2020and 2021 that commencement would be virtual sparked controversy and represented for many graduates a disappointing or anti-climactic end to their college career. Some students alleged that, given that UW hosted an in-person football game for 9,000 fans less than a month after the scheduled 2021 commencement date, the move demonstrated a clear preference for profit over academics, while others said that a virtual commencement was safer and more equitable.
At least one student, quoted in a Daily op-ed, suggested that the university allow graduates whose commencements were canceled to walk at a later date, which they now have.
The announcement comes as pandemic-related restrictions loosen statewide. The state mask mandate is set to expire March 12, with the university openly considering dropping its indoor mask mandate for spring quarter.
In spite of precipitously high case numbers in December 2021 and January of this year, and a four-week average case number still topping 100, according to the university coronavirus dashboard, the return to an in-person commencement is the latest signal of UW administration’s confidence that cases will continue to drop and infections will be mild, especially on a campus where over 98% of students, faculty, and staff report being fully vaccinated.
The university also dropped its mask requirements for large outdoor events Feb. 18, meaning that attendees at this year’s commencement will likely not be required to wear face coverings.
Appointments for booster shots and COVID-19 tests are available through UW Medicine.
Reach News Editor Matthew Hipolito at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @hipolmat
