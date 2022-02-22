Vaccine cards no longer required at UW museums and theaters starting March 1; mask mandate may be lifted during spring quarter

UW will no longer require masks to be worn at large outdoor events starting Feb. 18, nor will it require vaccine cards to be presented at museums and theaters starting March 1, Dr. Geoff Gottlieb, chair of the University Advisory Committee on Communicable Diseases, announced in an email Tuesday. Masks will continue to be required indoors regardless of vaccination status.
The announcement follows Gov. Jay Inslee’s proclamation last week that the state’s mask mandate for many recreational and educational settings would expire on March 21, and that vaccine cards would no longer be required for large events starting March 1.
Although the state guidelines no longer require masking indoors, Gottlieb said UW administration would not consider lifting the UW’s indoor mask mandate before receiving updated guidelines from county officials and the state labor department, and that such a decision would not come until after winter quarter has ended.
UW briefly lifted its indoor mask mandate in July of last year before the emergence of the delta variant. Less than a month later, the UW “recommended” masks be worn indoors, which was upgraded into another mandate after 11 days.
The announcement comes after a sharp drop in positivity rates from their precipitous highs in December and January, during which the university reported more than 13% of tests returning positive. During those two months alone, the UW recorded more confirmed cases than they had during the entire pandemic up to that point. Over the past 10 days, 2.6% of tests have returned positive.
Although data from the case and vaccination tracking dashboard indicates that cases have dropped from their January peak, the 116 cases recorded the week starting Feb. 13 would still be an outlier compared to earlier in the pandemic. Before December 2021, the university seldom recorded more than 60 cases in a week, only exceeding 100 cases per week three times.
Appointments for booster shots andCOVID-19 tests are available through UW Medicine.
