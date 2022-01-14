Winter quarter declared extraordinary circumstances quarter, administration announces

Winter quarter will be designated an extraordinary circumstances quarter, UW Provost Mark Richards announced in an email Friday.
According to the Office of the University Registrar, extraordinary circumstances quarters are declared when “extenuating circumstances that globally or by individual campus have had an impact on grading and student success.” The term was created in spring 2020 by the Faculty Senate in response to the first COVID-19 outbreak.
The designation allows classes graded on the S/NS scale to count towards graduation requirements and allows students to switch courses to S/NS grading until they graduate. Students can switch to S/NS grading using the form on the university registrar’s webpage.
The decision not to declare autumn quarter an extraordinary circumstances quarter despite a still-raging pandemic drew criticism and understanding from students.
This quarter’s change comes amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases, mainly cases of the omicron variant, at UW. For three consecutive weeks ending the first week of January, UW shattered its previous coronavirus case records, with a whopping 1,163 cases reported the first week of January, according to university data. Lea Starita, UW assistant professor of genome sciences, told The Daily that an estimated 10% of UW students, faculty, and staff likely have the omicron variant.
The change also follows rapid shifts in remote learning policy. On Dec. 21, the university announced it would be shifting the first week of winter quarter classes to remote learning. On Jan. 3, UW President Ana Mari Cauce confirmed the university would be returning to in-person Jan. 10. Just four days later, on Jan. 7, Cauce walked back that change as cases spiked, instead allowing instructors to remain online through Jan. 28 at their discretion.
Booster vaccinations andCOVID-19 tests are available through UW Medicine. Resources and information on masking can be found on UW Environmental Health & Safety’s website.
Reach News Editor Matthew Hipolito at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @hipolmat.
