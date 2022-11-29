After two years of reduced campus use due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, students made their return in full force this year. For much of fall quarter, however, repeated coyote sightings meant that students and faculty were not the only ones to call UW home.

Since the 2022 school year began, there have been at least six reported coyote sightings according to Carnivore Spotter, an online project where citizens can report carnivore sightings throughout Seattle.

This year’s six reported sightings marks a large increase from last year when only three sightings were reported all year. While coyote sightings are common in Seattle, this is somewhat of a new trend on campus.

Laura Prugh, an associate professor in the College of the Environment, and her research team study how coyotes have been able to adapt well to the modern world. The Seattle Coyote Study researches the diets and population size of Seattle’s coyotes.

According to Prugh, the urban environment is perfect for coyotes’ generalist diet since we tend to leave plenty of food lying around, which draws in both groups of the canine species and potential prey. Based on scat samples taken by Prugh and her team, the coyotes’ diet consists of small mammals, fruit, and trash.

The coyotes seen on campus and around Seattle do not pose much of a threat to humans since they are used to being around people. In fact, the few coyote attacks that do occur are instances of humans feeding them and being close to the animals.

“When coyotes start to lose their fear of people and associate people with food, sometimes you will get cases of coyotes acting aggressively and biting people,” Prugh said.

Third-year Dylan Francisco has seen coyotes on campus on two separate occasions, with both sightings occurring in October.

“The coyote was interested in its own business,” Francisco said. “I didn’t feel threatened as long as I was a safe distance away from the coyote.”

Keeping a safe distance from the animals is the most effective way to avoid harmful interactions, according to Prugh.

“When they're just finding garbage, [coyotes] don't really make the connection that these primates that are walking around are the ones that are providing this trash in this can,” Prugh said.

Coyotes are more likely to make the connection between humans and food if they can see people leaving bowls of food out for pets in places accessible to wild animals.

Samantha Kreling is a Ph.D. student who works directly with Prugh. She has taken over 2,000 samples of coyote scat to track coyotes throughout Seattle.

The influx of coyote sightings is likely a shift in the local coyotes’ territory, and not necessarily an increase in local population size, Kreling noted.

“Increased sightings shouldn't be a concern though, so I don't think we'll see any management-related responses,” Kreling said.

The sightings on campus have not been attributed to any specific coyotes, because they are difficult to identify visually. Scat samples containing DNA from the animals are the primary means of identification.

“Last year, two coyotes, who possibly had pups this year, were almost continuously hanging between Union Bay Natural Area, Ravenna Park, and Laurelhurst Playfield,” Kreling said. “It's quite possible that the coyotes being sighted on campus are this pair or related to this pair.”

Housing & Food Services (HFS) sent a message to all students Nov. 9 with instructions on how to safely share campus with the coyotes. It recommends students keep a safe distance from the coyotes and to never feed them.

According to Kreling, HFS’ letter was accurate, but added that it is important to note coyotes' escorting behavior. While a coyote may follow a person, it can be in order to keep humans away from important locations such as their pups. This distinction between aggressive hunting and protective surveillance is important, Kreling said.

If you see any coyotes on campus, let them be, and if you are able, report them on Carnivore Spotter to help researchers track and protect urban carnivore populations in Seattle.

Reach contributing writer Evan Waara at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter @evanyolo_

