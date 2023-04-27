‘Critical to saving lives’

On April 5, a study published by researchers at the UW School of Medicine revealed that a greater percentage of gunshot wound victims are dying before they reach the hospital.

Dr. Lauren Agoubi, lead author of the report, is a surgical resident and research fellow at the Harborview Injury Prevention & Research Center. Agoubi attributed the growing rates to the increase in accessibility to guns that are both higher-caliber and have greater ammunition storage.

“At the Harborview emergency room, we’re seeing people with more wounds and with wounds from higher caliber weapons, just devastating injuries,” Agoubi said. “There’s only so much you can do for these patients.”

With the goal of analyzing location of death patterns, the researchers looked at data from 1999 to 2021. The data, provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, offered insight into where gunshot victims were dying, and the trend of the data during the 22-year period.

The study found that the percentage of gunshot victims who died on-scene increased from 51.8% in 1999 to 56.6% in 2021. The study also reported an increase in the percentage of gunshot victims dying in the emergency room. The rate in 1999 was 25.9% compared to 29.9% in 2021.

The research and data regarding guns in the United States show troubling trends. Research from Everytown, a gun safety group, reveals the U.S. gun homicide rate is 26 times greater than other high-income countries.

Recent events of gun violence have made national headlines around the country. A mass shooting at a birthday party in Alabama on April 15 left four dead and 32 injured. On April 13, a 16-year-old Black student, Ralph Yarl, was shot by an 84-year-old white homeowner when he accidentally rang the wrong doorbell in Kansas City.

“The gun violence crisis in the U.S. is not just due to mass shootings, it’s due to day-to-day shootings,” Agoubi said.

Litigation regarding gun control continues to be a major political controversy in the United States.

“Our findings suggest that restricting access to firearms — or at least to the more lethal types of firearms — will be critical to saving lives,” Agoubi said.

Reach reporter Sofia Schwarzwalder at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @schwaarzy

