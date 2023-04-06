Daytime robbery rocks U-District

In the early afternoon of April 5, a robbery occurred at the intersection of 9th and 43rd. While reports of the suspect possessing a gun have yet to be verified by police, they were seen to be wearing a hockey mask, red shirt, and black pants.

The suspect, who reportedly stole a cellphone, was said to be headed in a general northwest direction. Although police have not been able to locate them, the hockey mask was located and collected by police officials.

As of the afternoon of April 5, the search for the suspect remains ongoing.

