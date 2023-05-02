Dead body found in Art Building

On the morning of May 1, a deceased individual was found in a first floor bathroom of the newly renovated Art Building on UW’s campus.

According to UWPD, the deceased individual was not a UW student. The department further clarified that the individual had no known affiliation with UW in any capacity.

While the hallway in which the body was discovered was closed to the public during the morning hours of May 1, the full building was open to the public by midday with only the bathroom remaining closed.

In a statement to current students in the School of Art + Art History + Design, leadership said that, while it cannot be confirmed until the King County Medical Examiner’s report is released, it appears that the individual died of a drug overdose.

“It is heartbreaking to lose anyone this way, and we extend our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” the statement read in part.

UWPD’s investigation remains ongoing, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Reach News Editor Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke

