The clock is ticking on UW’s iconic partnership with Starbucks — their decade-long sponsorship contract is set to expire June 30. UW currently has two options: to either renew the contract or to end their relationship with Starbucks and find a new coffee provider. For some students on campus, the correct choice is clear.

The contract’s approaching expiration date inspired a movement of students urging UW to cut ties with Starbucks. Organized this May, a group of UW students drafted a letter to UW administration demanding them to end their contract with the transnational coffee company and to find a new, more ethical coffee supplier. The letter has received more than 280 signatures.

“They’re deep in each other’s pockets,” Zeynep Biyikli, third-year student and member of the movement on campus, said. “[UW] gives lots and lots of money to Starbucks every single year.”

Starbucks has come under fire recently due to countless allegations of labor law violations and strong efforts to stop workers from unionizing. On March 29, the U.S. Senate Committee of Health, Education, Labor & Pensions (HELP) held a congressional hearing entitled “No Company is Above the Law: The Need to End Illegal Union Busting at Starbucks.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders introduced the hearing, declaring that “over the past 18 months, Starbucks has waged the most aggressive and illegal union-busting campaign in the modern history of our country.” Sanders went on to describe the countless disputes that Starbucks has faced including over 500 legal charges of unfair labor practices, 80 filed complaints by the National Labor Relations Board, and Starbucks’ refusal to sign a single contract with any of their 300 unionized locations.

These labor rights violations have affected Seattle residents. Sen. Patty Murray of Washington addresses the HELP hearing on her website, revealing that the first store to successfully unionize in Washington state — located at the intersection of Broadway and East Denny Way in Capitol Hill — was denied an initial contract with Starbucks after unionizing, and has since been forced to close.

Reminders of Starbucks’ global monopoly over coffee are everywhere — and UW is no exception. The contract between UW and Starbucks outlines the many privileges and obligations the two allow one another, and deems Starbucks as UW’s “Exclusive Coffee Provider” and “Exclusive Freshly Brewed Tea Provider.”

Article V of UW’s contract with Starbucks addresses representations and warranties. Starbucks is represented in the contract as “a corporation duly organized and validly existing under the laws of Washington.” Yet, as Starbucks faces accusations of labor violations across the nation, this raises questions about whether Starbucks should be considered as a legitimate UW sponsor.

The contract focuses heavily on Starbucks’ right to advertise and promote themselves on campus. Starbucks is given access to promotional resources during athletic events, such as generous ad time on LED boards during games, and is allowed to spend 1% of total quarterly profits from on-campus Starbucks on advertising for the company. The contract gives all control of advertising for on-campus stores to Starbucks.

Recently, UW’s Parnassus — the cherished and historic cafe tucked into the basement of the art department — closed suddenly this winter due to staffing issues. The university explains the closure on their website, saying that, “Neither [Housing & Food Services] nor the School can afford to support a cafe that continues to lose money.” This underscored a larger problem of Starbucks’ power over coffee production and advertising at UW.

“The whole identity of the cafe was that it was for the art students, and that it was independently run,” a former Parnassus employee said. “It was a special place to be.”

The contract between Starbucks and UW explicitly addresses Parnassus, prohibiting it from “[making] any reference to UW in connection with such coffee brands or [promoting] the brands they serve outside of their location.” Despite Parnassus being blocked from promoting their coffee, there was an opportunity to make “real coffee” at Parnassus, with their own espresso shots and added flares of unique latte art that increased the quality of their drinks.

Parnassus began to see management changes under Housing & Food Services leading up to its closure, which ultimately led many employees to quit. New rules surrounding safety protocols, dimensions of the cafe, and what employees were permitted to wear were also enforced.

“A large amount of [Starbucks] employees are students,” Biyikli said. “It’s our demographic that is being employed, and a large part of their consumer base are students, as well, so I think we should care because it affects us directly.”

Biyikli explained that if UW were to end their contract with Starbucks this June, UW would simply find another coffee provider to supply the cafes on campus. As a part of the movement to end the contract, Biyikli and her peers are helping to find ethical, locally sourced coffee providers to propose as replacements for Starbucks.

Reach contributing writer Ava Boehm Jackson at news@dailyuw.com.

