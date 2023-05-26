At a noon rally on May 25, UW researchers and postdoctoral researchers held a demonstration at the base of Drumheller Fountain in which the decision was finally made to authorize a strike after months of vacillation. Both groups are part of UAW 4121, UW’s union for academic student and postdoctoral employees.

“The overwhelming mood is one of frustration, of disappointment and anger with UW admin’s behavior in negotiations,” Ryan Will, a research scientist/engineer (RSE) in the department of lab medicine and pathology, said. “Anger and disappointment, because as more than one RSE told me, they are leaving UW because they do not feel valued doing a job they trained to do, that they went to college to do, that they hoped to dedicate their life to.”

In April, both groups voted to authorize a strike if contract negotiations with UW continued to stall with over 90% voting yes. Following the strike authorization, both the MLK Labor Council and Joint Council of Teamsters 28 provided the union with strike sanctions.

“As one of the 6,000 academic student employees at the University of Washington, I am signing the pledge to respect the picket line,” Anastasia Schaadhardt, an academic student employee in the Information School, said. “UW needs to know that an injury to one is an injury to all. I stand in solidarity with postdocs and RSEs as they fight for fair contracts, and raise the bar for all workers here at UW.”

In their negotiations, the union is bargaining for a more inclusive workforce, fair labor practices, and fair compensation. Issues with cost of living have been a recurring issue for labor groups within UW. Earlier this school year, unionized library and press staff went on a one-day strike and later came within hours of going on a general strike.

“We don’t want to strike, but if UW leaves us with no choice, we have to stand up for ourselves and our colleagues,” Abby Gambrill, a research scientist in the department of physiology and biophysics, said. “UW needs to stop bargaining in bad faith and stop evading the law, and agree to fair contracts that respect us and the incredibly important contributions we make to research and science.”

Reach News Editor Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com.

