UW to participate in $125M emerging virus research project

In October, UW announced its participation in the $125 million Discovery & Exploration of Emerging Pathogens – Viral Zoonoses project (DEEP VZN), aimed at identifying and preventing future outbreaks. The project, to be led by Washington State University’s (WSU) Paul Allen School for Global Health, will work with five countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America to monitor zoonotic (animal) viruses that have the potential to infect human populations.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and experts warn that climate change and deforestation have the potential to increase the emergence of new diseases, UW is looking to apply its widely recognized expertise in global health to understand viral spillover from wildlife to humans.
The project is funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development, and the researchers will focus on virus families that have a high potential to “spill over” from animals to humans. This epidemiological phenomenon is how most scientists believe the SARS-CoV-2 virus — which causes COVID-19 and is thought to have originated from bats — crossed over into human populations.
DEEP VZN’s scale reflects virologists and policymakers’ growing concern over the threat that emerging infectious diseases pose to global health. The initiative will collect over 800,000 samples from animals over five years, from which it expects to identify up to 12,000 novel viruses.
“An overarching goal of DEEP VZN is to strengthen global health security by expanding in-country research and laboratory capacity,” WSU associate professor and lead principal investigator Felix Lankester said in an email.
DEEP VZN’s research also seeks to address the underlying factors that drive emerging infectious diseases.
“Trends, such as deforestation and conversion of wilderness areas, will increase the interface between wild ecosystems and humans where contact, and thus transmission, is likely to happen,” Lankester said.
Peter Rabinowitz, a co-principal investigator for DEEP VZN and professor of environmental and occupational health sciences at the UW School of Public Health, said COVID-19 should be seen in the context of an increase of emerging infectious diseases in recent decades.
“We are experiencing what appears to be a pandemic related to zoonotic spillover between animal and human populations, and so it’s essential that we not only do everything we can to confront COVID-19, but that we try to anticipate and prevent the next pandemic,” Rabinowitz said.
Apart from research on viruses themselves, Rabinowitz said that part of DEEP VZN’s mission is to study the “multifactorial” causes of infectious diseases.
“We also want to understand more [about] the ecological drivers [of disease] and really raise awareness about things that need to get done to reduce the overall risk of pandemics as well as dealing with specific viruses that have pandemic potential,” Rabinowitz said in an email.
In recent years, increased interest among public health experts in the ecology of infectious disease has produced a number of new research initiatives, including at UW. The Alliance for Pandemic Preparedness, for example, integrates expertise from 13 research centers from multiple departments across UW to study the many facets of emerging pathogens.
Rabinowitz said the cross-disciplinary, collaborative approach of the DEEP VZN project — which will bring together expertise in international development, disease surveillance, and data management — will help ensure that disease monitoring capabilities in partner countries are strengthened and that research is conducted safely.
“These efforts, along with building stronger international collaborations, will improve global preparedness to detect and respond to spillover events and outbreaks earlier to avoid future pandemics,” Lankester said.
Reach contributing writer Townson Cocke at news@dailyuw.edu. Twitter: @townson_cocke
