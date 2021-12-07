University of Arizona research team develops climate mapping model based on UW tool to investigate global warming

A recently published research paper uses a computer data processing method to evaluate temperature change over the last 24,000 years and gives evidence to show the irregularly high temperatures causing today’s global warming crisis. The method, called the Last Glacial Maximum reanalysis (LGMR), is a global climate model simulation that uses samples from ice cores, marine sediments, and other natural sources around the world to estimate past global temperatures.
The LGMR was developed from a UW research team’s climate change study, which uses a database and climate models to create temperature reconstructions over the past thousands of years. The University of Arizona research team enhanced the tool by using a spatiotemporal approach, which maps out global temperatures across the globe given different time periods.
Matt Osman, a postdoctoral research associate at the University of Arizona and the study’s lead author, helped to develop the LGMR.
“What we’re providing … is the first globally resolved reconstruction of climate since the Last Ice Age,” Osman said. “About 24,000 years ago.”
Around 11,500 years ago, Earth’s climate system entered the Holocene interglacial period. Interglacial periods are 10,000-yearlong phases of Earth’s fluctuating climate system that lead to naturally heightened global temperatures.
According to Osman, today’s temperatures vary abnormally in comparison to past interglacial periods.
“The increase that we’re seeing today is just so far outside the bounds of what we might consider as being a normal temperature range for these glacial-interglacial time scales,” Osman said.
Osman is working on other publications to further investigate climate systems of the past. One work-in-progress will use the LGMR to look at Earth’s atmospheric circulation changes caused by the ice sheets moving off of North America and Europe, according to Osman.
Osman plans to investigate the possible climate changes that caused the Greenlandic Norse Vikings’ disappearance during the 15th century. Modern-day theories presume the group’s extinction occurred due to climates growing colder during this period — a theory Osman intends to further investigate.
“I’m using a compilation of sediment records, as well as ice core records from around Greenland to really tackle this question …. [Was] there a climatic influence on the collapse of this society?” Osman said.
Looking at past climate systems will help us understand how our climate system will evolve into the future, according to Osman. The large-scale temperature variability of today’s climate system demonstrates the severity of greenhouse gases emissions produced by human activities. Osman said his research team is devising ways to use the LGMR’s methods in future research to look more into today’s climate dilemma.
“To understand the future, we really have to go really far back into the past,” Osman said. “Increasingly far into the past, you actually start to go towards climate systems where we had, in particular, greenhouse gases that were near present-day concentrations.”
Reach reporter Kytlan Morgan at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @k_morgan013
