Breaking ground with MyShake

A team from UC Berkeley, with the help of UW’s Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN), has expanded MyShake — an app that sends users early warnings for earthquakes — to cover the Pacific Northwest. The app is now available in Washington, California, and Oregon.
MyShake, launched in 2019, began as a research project to use accelerometers in smartphones to measure earthquakes, according to Jennifer Strauss, MyShake’s external relations officer. The app is funded by the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.
Seattle, with its close proximity to a number of faults, faces a significant earthquake hazard, including from potentially disastrous megathrust earthquakes. MyShake works to alert citizens when shaking from an earthquake will reach the individual so that they have ample time to seek cover, according to Bill Steele, PNSN’s director of outreach and information services, said. Steele also serves as Washington state’s MyShake technical implementation coordinator.
MyShake receives alerts on earthquakes through the accelerometers on a phone. There are seismograph stations littered throughout Washington, Oregon, and California, according to Steele.
“What happens is when an earthquake occurs, it generates P waves and S waves as the rupture propagates down the fall,” Steele said. “By capturing the P wave, analyzing it at four stations as it arrives, we’re able to triangulate back and locate the earthquake.”
Even if a user’s phone stops sharing their location with the app, users can still receive warnings for incoming earthquakes by setting a default location. MyShake tracks data in order to alert users to the next earthquake, but the app also asks for customer feedback after the quakes occur. This is to improve the user experience and engage consumers with the app interface.
“Sometimes people, you know, they see a pop up from their phone,” Strauss said. “They’re like, ‘Ah, whatever, dismiss’ … so that’s the thing that we’re always trying to creatively work around.”
Thousands of minor earthquakes occur each day, most of which are imperceptible to humans. Many of the earthquakes people can feel do no damage to structures. The last earthquake that caused significant damage in Seattle was the Nisqually earthquake in 2001. MyShake will only give alerts for earthquakes with a magnitude of 4.5 or higher.
“We are serving the alerts, but we are also providing earthquake information after the alert has happened so people can follow up,” Strauss said. “We’re providing a platform where people can share their experience after they feel an earthquake. And we’re also continuing to do the research and [are trying] to [push] forward and see what can be done next.”
Reach contributing writer Gillian McMahon at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @itsgillianm
