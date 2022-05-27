Center for an Informed Public awards Disinformation Action Lab for combating census misinformation

The Center for an Informed Public (CIP) recognized the Disinformation Action Lab (DAL) as the recipient of its first Impact & Excellence Award on May 23; DAL received $5,000 in recognition of their accomplishment. The award ceremony was delayed from 2021 to meet public health restrictions.
“I can say with certainty that if it weren’t for the DAL team, the U.S. Census Bureau would not have prioritized the problem of disinformation in the way that we did in the lead up to and during the Decennial Census,” Kyla Fullenwider, a fellow at Georgetown University Beeck Center for Social Impact and the former Chief Innovation Officer of the U.S. Census Bureau, wrote in a nomination letter.
Kate Starbird, associate professor of human centered design & engineering, moderated a conversation with DAL about their work combating misinformation during the 2020 census. Will Partin, research affiliate at University of North Carolina Center for Information, Technology, and Public Life; Charley Johnson, program director at DAL; and Christina López G., senior analyst at Graphika, represented the team.
“The census is foundational to our democracy,” Johnson said. “It’s about political power; it’s about who counts and who doesn’t.”
Although the census does not garner as much press as elections or vaccine misinformation, misinformation can dissuade people from participating in the count. DAL discussed how rumors regarding citizenship status prevented immigrants from completing the census.
“College students — and young people in general — are often undercounted relative to their actual numbers,” Partin wrote in an email statement. “This can harm not just political representation … but also resources, since census data helps determine how federal funding is allocated to the states. It’s easy to see the census as a distant, bureaucratic exercise, but the reality is that it is a major civic event that needs all of our help to succeed.”
An accurate measure of the population is critical for state legislatures to appropriately designate funding and services to an area. Low-income communities are frequently impacted by undercounts, leading to reduced funding for public resources like libraries.
Amplifying false information can have long-term effects on communities, especially when considering that the census only occurs once every 10 years.
To combat misinformation in the press, DAL prepared pamphlets emphasizing the importance of educating people rather than amplifying problems based on rumors or incorrect information.
Beyond its implications as a problem with press relations, cybersecurity professionals also play a pivotal role in ensuring the integrity of information.
“Just being technically safe isn’t enough, though — ordinary people, who aren’t experts in IT security, need to believe the system is secure too,” Partin wrote. “Many were worried that the first online census would be vulnerable to manipulation or breaches of privacy.”
Panelists provided interested students with advice for getting involved in misinformation research and data science.
“Stay curious,” Partin wrote. “Find what’s strange in what seems familiar. There’s a universe in every grain of sand if you’re willing to look hard enough.”
