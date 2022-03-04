Electrification marks the future for UW vehicle fleet

In 2021, Gov. Jay Inslee signed an executive order declaring that Washington state will convert to an all-electric vehicle fleet by 2035. Signed Nov. 3, the order will see all 24 executive branch agencies — including the Department of Transportation — switch to battery-powered electric vehicles.
On Feb. 10, Sen. Patty Murray announced more than $10 million in bipartisan infrastructure law funds to expand the electric vehicle charging network throughout Washington state, expanding on Inslee’s order to focus on average citizens. Murray expressed hope that, with the help of this law, everyone in the state would soon have access to electric vehicle charging stations.
“Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, our state will receive major federal support to start ‘electrifying everything,’” Murray said in a press release.
The UW vehicle fleet, which provides campus vehicle rentals and other services, plans to follow suit.
According to UW fleet services manager Daniel Eden, within the 697-car fleet of service vehicles and UCars utilized by UW faculty, staff, and students, there are already 85 hybrid vehicles, 43 plug-in electric hybrids, and 39 all-electric vehicles.
“Fleet [services] is implementing a 10-year vehicle replacement plan focusing on electrification,” Eden said. “Based on our depreciation cycle, we aim to replace 10% of the fleet annually.”
Eden said this would result in 60 to 70 vehicles per year converting to electric.
“We are working with our clients to ensure that every vehicle replacement moving forward that can be electric will be electric,” Eden said.
To support the increase in electric vehicles, a total of 102 level two charging stations — which are more robust and expensive than level one stations — have been installed across campus, according to Eden. About 50 new stations have been added in the last three years.
“This will not be enough to support a fully electric fleet,” Eden said. “Part of our 10-year vehicle replacement plan includes infrastructure to support additional electric vehicles.”
Reach contributing writer Grayson Irwin at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @graysonirwin16
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.