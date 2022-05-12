Interdepartmental panel discussion tackles gender inclusivity in foreign language education

The department of Near Eastern languages & civilizations (NELC) and the Q Center, a resource and mentoring space for queer students on campus, jointly sponsored an online panel discussion on language culture and gender inclusivity May 5.
The panel, entitled “Speaking Ourselves into Existence,” saw five guest speakers from the UW community talk about their experiences with foreign languages as educators and observers, highlighting the way that gender inclusivity and diversity can be incorporated into their teaching.
Q Center director Dr. Tahtzee Nico, who goes by T, introduced the discussion as an opportunity to address questions of inclusivity in the foreign language classroom, as many foreign languages operate within a gendered structure. The speakers focused specifically on Spanish, German, Mandarin, and Hebrew, as well as African American Vernacular English.
“Gender is really deeply embedded in the fabric of the German language,” panelist Kye Terrasi, associate teaching professor in the department of German studies, said. “The urgent need to provide a safe space where students feel included and represented is the driving force behind my own interest in learning about and implementing gender neutral language in the classroom.”
The panelists spoke about how each language has developed to accommodate gender neutral and non-binary individuals.
Dr. Aria Fani, assistant professor in the department of NELC, said that the diversity of language means that each linguistic community must address the question of gender inclusivity in their own unique way.
“While other languages have their own possibilities that they offer us, they also have their own limitations that they place in front of us,” Fani said. “An educational setting is one where we can both appreciate languages and critique them.”
Another of the panel's goals was to emphasize the need to place conversations about gender inclusivity in a non-anglophone context.
Fani said the goal is “for the students … to walk away thinking, ‘Wow, the language with which I think of gender and I speak about gender is, itself, not universal.’”
Fani said that he first reached out to the Q Center about this topic following a meeting that expanded the NELC diversity statement to include paragraphs on the way specific Near Eastern languages can be taught free from prejudice and exclusion.
“I was so heartened by the fact that all my colleagues were so enthusiastic to accommodate them by basically introducing new words, new lexical units to the language that didn't exist before, or by making use of words that had been introduced by members of the LGBTQ+ community,” Fani said.
This initiated a conversation with the Q Center that culminated in the panel discussion, which has been in the works for at least half a year.
Near the end of the panel, T said that the hope is that this will lead to more conversations — at least two a year — that expand the scope to even more languages and communities. The panel also emphasized that this conversation is ongoing.
“The only way pedagogy and language pedagogy can move forward on such undertheorized and poorly understood questions like gender inclusion and diversity is for academic units to collaborate with one another and to push against territorialization” Fani said.
He said that this means likewise spending time addressing questions from students themselves, as well as continuing interactions with student affairs organizations like the Q center.
“Where the complication, I think, lies, is that you want to learn how that linguistic community perceives and how they conceptualize gender,” Fani said. “But at the same time, you have the right to exist within that space.”
