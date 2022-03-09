IPCC releases second part of climate change assessment report

On Feb. 27, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) — the United Nations (UN) body that studies science related to climate change — finalized the second part of its Sixth Assessment Report created by its Working Group II (WGII), according to the IPCC website.
IPCC reports are split into three parts: assessment, vulnerability, and mitigation. The second part — vulnerability — focuses on environmental and human vulnerability and provides important background for policymakers and scientists working to develop mitigation strategies.
Dr. Kristie Ebi, professor of global health, contributed to the most recent IPCC report. Ebi conducts research on health risks pertaining to climate change by assessing sources of vulnerability and predicting the associated present and future risks to humans and the environment.
Such associated risks include pathogens and disease. According to Harvard’s School of Public Health, locations near the edges of tropical forests with a 25% reduction from original size can be hotbeds for animal-to-human virus transmissions.
Scientists currently do not have enough evidence to correlate temperature, precipitation, and weather patterns with increased COVID-19 cases, but it is also unknown if these factors will change in the endemic state of the virus, Ebi said.
As the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is still relatively new, scientists are collecting and analyzing data on environmental factors and the virus, but the effects on disease-carrying insects are a top priority.
“The primary concern with climate change in health and vector-borne diseases is, as temperatures rise, as we see changes in precipitation patterns, that [pathogen-carrying] organisms … are changing their geographic range,” Ebi said.
In 2017, the presence of two mosquito species with the potential to spread viral outbreaks was very high in much of the southeastern United States, as well as in parts of California, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Dr. Dennis Hartmann, professor of atmospheric sciences, said the climate of the northwestern regions of the United States will resemble that of California and southern Oregon in about 50 years.
“If you look down the west coast of North America, that summertime drought is a lot longer in San Francisco than it is here [in Seattle],” Hartmann said. “And with global warming, that kind of gets pushed farther toward the north.”
As the climate of the United States warms, the range of mosquito populations will increase as well. While the CDC says that outbreak risk is not necessarily correlated with mosquito population range, it also acknowledged that the type of mosquito that is more likely to live and reproduce in California is that which carries viruses like Zika and dengue.
Illness encompasses just one of the concerns regarding climate change. The matter of a changing global climate is that due to Earth’s interconnectivity, both ecosystems and human environments face consequences.
“The easiest way, perhaps, to think about climate change is it’s a stress multiplier,” Ebi said. “Just like we saw with COVID-19 — COVID-19 didn’t create most of those vulnerabilities, they already existed.”
Ebi also said that adaptation to climate change must address the underlying inequities of exacerbated vulnerabilities. According to the recent IPCC report, “future human vulnerability will continue to concentrate where the capacities of [governments], communities and the private sector are least able to provide infrastructure and basic services.”
While governments are indeed responsible for passing bills aimed at mitigating climate change, individuals also have the ability to help.
“There’s thousands and thousands of ways,” Ebi said. “Every action matters.”
Simple actions such as putting your computer to sleep, Ebi said, instead of leaving it running all night, makes a difference. Walking or biking instead of driving an internal combustion engine vehicle is another way to help.
Of course, the most effective strategy is that which the UN has employed via the IPCC — international and intergovernmental effort.
“To do anything really transformative about climate change, we have to have national and international agreements,” Hartmann said.
Reach contributing writer Jack Philbrick at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JackPhilbrick8
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.