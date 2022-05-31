iSchool hosts first hybrid capstone presentation

Almost 200 undergraduate and graduate students presented their capstone projects at the iSchool’s first hybrid event May 24 and 25. Students from the Bachelor of Science in Informatics, Master of Library and Information Science (MLIS), and Master of Science in Information Management (MSIM) programs presented the results of the research they conducted over the last academic year both virtually (May 24) and in person (May 25) for the general public to view.

“The fact that we could both make our capstone accessible to our online students, where it never used to be, and still honor the people that were able to do it in person, I think it’s fantastic,” Anind Dey, dean of the iSchool, said. “We’re going to be doing this for years to come.”

Dey mentioned that 400 attendees tuned in for the online capstone presentations. The in-person award ceremony filled the HUB Ballroom with students, faculty, and staff who were eager to celebrate the achievements of their friends and mentees.

An audience member called the event the “Grammys of the iSchool.” Participants shared their experience working together on capstone projects, noting that managing time amid searching for jobs and finishing their degree program was one of the most challenging aspects of their capstone.

Finalist group KozyKrew shared what drove them in developing their product, UCHI, an app that educates and helps homeowners understand how to maintain their new residence. Group member John-Luke Dokupil, a fourth-year informatics student, said that the team had a big vision and created something that “solves a genuine need.” The most challenging aspect was figuring out what to keep in the final iteration of the project.

Other students, however, felt like there was something lacking from their capstone experience.

Although the project was “near and dear” as a tribal citizen, Skyler Corbett, a second-year student in the MLIS program and Klamath Tribal Citizen, who created a tool to help Indigenous native speakers find resources in their language, noted several barriers in creating a nuanced project. The latest American Communities census recognized 169 Indigenous languages in North America alone.

“Part of the challenge is the structure of the school is not conducive to actual project work,” Corbett said. “Another challenge is finding a project that is not just sponsored by an organization but finding a project that’s going to have legs, if you want it to have longevity or be meaningful to the community.”

The drive of iSchool students to pioneer meaningful work was clear in the award ceremony where judges from the tech community and iSchool recognized the diligence of a cohort that spent more than two years working toward their degrees in a pandemic.

“Resilience … that’s too weak a word to describe what they’ve gone through in the last couple of years, to make it all the way to capstone, to have these brilliant presentations,” Dey said. “I’m just so incredibly proud of them and thankful.”

A number of online and in-person teams were recognized during the award ceremony. The Commercial Potential Award winner,SustainaBUILD: Helping small businesses adopt sustainable packaging, is pioneering a cheaper, sustainable alternative to plastic packaging.

One of the new awards for MLIS students, the Anna Ruth Leith Award for Excellence, celebrated the Election Integrity Partnership 2022: Rapid Response Coding Schema, a project by Kris Fortmann and Taylor Agajanian, second year students in the MLIS program, that created a coding handbook to help researchers identify dis- and misinformation.

“There were a lot of moving parts and a lot of teams working on different things, so it was a highly experimental and collaborative process, but definitely made our project more difficult in some ways,” Agajanian said in an email.

Despite the challenges Agajanian and other students faced, they encouraged students who were preparing for capstone next year to begin networking and consider ideas for their project in advance.

“Don’t limit yourself to what youthink your program expects you to do,” Agajanian said. “Muse heavily on what interests you and go with something you truly enjoy working on and find fun.”

Reach reporter Julie Emory at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JulieEmory2

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.