Open minds: Huskies for Neurodiversity hosts forum, builds awareness of navigating college and careers with diverse forms of brain functioning

Organizing does not come effortlessly to Tiara Schwarze-Taufiq, a fourth-year student who describes the process as “daunting” because of her attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
But this condition might have contributed to the type of outside-the-box thinking that led Schwarze-Taufiq and other collaborators to create Huskies for Neurodiversity (HfN), a student organization that has earned accolades for its inventiveness and is hosting an event this week to expand the UW community’s awareness of neurodiversity.
The hybrid event, “Huskies for Neurodiversity: Get to Work!,” will take place April 14 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in HUB 250 and will also be live-streamed via Zoom. The event will feature panelists from a variety of fields discussing their experience as neurodiverse individuals transitioning from college into the workplace.
The event is one of the main initiatives of HfN, which is led this year by Schwarze-Taufiq, a public health and neuroscience major, and fellow fourth-year students Rachel Shi, a bioengineering major, and Daniel Chen, an informatics and microbiology double major. Sam Mak, who graduated from UW with a biology degree in 2021, also contributed to HfN in its early stages.
HfN was created in 2021 to “educate the UW community about neurodiversity, compile resources for neurodivergent students, and amplify the lived experience of neurodivergent people.” The organization won the 2021 Husky Seed Fund award for ideas that benefit the UW community.
“Neurodiversity is characterized by strengths and weaknesses,” Schwarze-Taufiq said, describing the group’s efforts to destigmatize neurodiverse conditions that include, but are not limited to: ADHD, autism spectrum disorder, and dyslexia. “When neurodivergent people are in the right environment, surrounded by the right people, their strengths can really bring a lot to the table that neurotypical people might not think about.”
The group of students was inspired to launch HfN when they recognized a need to build community and awareness of neurodiverse experiences at universities and beyond.
“In our own circles, there are plenty of students that do really well through K-12 education and then they suddenly struggle a lot in college,” Schwarze-Taufiq said. “We were hoping to start the conversation on campus and provide a space for people to feel seen and heard as neurodivergent students.”
At this week’s event, five panelists will represent a range of educational perspectives, from that of a fourth-year undergraduate to students working on master’s and doctoral degrees. Neurodivergent identities represented by the panelists include autism, dyslexia, and ADHD. Panelists will have work experiences ranging from starting a business to working as a doula; from being employed in the library sciences to being a museum curator.
The organizers made efforts to represent diversity in other forms, and the program includes members of the BIPoC, LGBTQIA+, and physically disabled communities as well. Attendees will participate in small-group discussions, hear panelists’ perspectives on questions from the hosts, and may ask panelists questions in an open Q&A session.
This year, in addition to organizing the panel, HfN has been working on several projects that include collecting “lived experience” accounts from neurodiverse community members, researching and writing articles on neurodiversity topics, and designing a website that will host these materials and serve as a platform for future content.
Through the “lived experience” portion of HfN’s work, the group has conducted interviews with neurodivergent people over Zoom, in person, and through writing to collect multimedia accounts from participants. Ultimately, this content will be edited and posted online.
“The diversity of experiences that people have has been illuminating,” Schwarze-Taufiq said. “Everybody has such different responses and different ways of thinking about their own disability.”
HfN’s research team has been steadily creating articles and case studies about different aspects of neurodiversity and editing these with feedback from faculty advisors. According to Shi, the organization’s research lead, additional articles have been planned.
“We synthesize [a large amount of] information into a format that’s very digestible and that we will be able to publish on the website,” Shi said.
The team working on the website is paying attention to accessibility features so that the finished site presents resources in a user-friendly way, according to Chen, the HfN user interface/user experience lead. The website will undergo testing soon and is expected to be published early this summer.
Collaborators working with HfN have been impressed by its efforts so far.
“This group of students, Huskies for Neurodiversity, has done a fantastic job of bringing together a diverse team of people to educate the UW community and beyond on what neurodiversity is and why it is valuable,” Sara Goering, a professor in the department of philosophy and one of the organization’s faculty advisors, wrote in an email. “They are doing a great service by making the UW community more aware of students who identify as neurodiverse and how they challenge prevailing negative stereotypes.”
Graduating leaders of HfN are looking toward the future of the organization, and are encouraged by the energy of students who will continue the work after they leave. There are 50 members participating in HfN this year, and its leaders are hoping to recruit even more for the upcoming school year.
“We're optimistic about it because we've seen so much more interest in our project than we could have ever anticipated,” Schwarze-Taufiq said.
The “Get to Work!” panel event was made possible through funding from the Husky Seed Fund and with support from ASUW Student Disability Commission and the Disabilities, Opportunities, Internetworking, and Technology center at UW.
Those who have further questions about the panel event or accessibility requests for attending can contact huskies4neurodiverse@gmail.com and RSVP online.
Reach contributing writer Ben Raker at news@dailyuw.com.
