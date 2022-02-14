Trends show decreasing snowfall in the Pacific Northwest, potential impacts to water supply

Annual snowfall in the Pacific Northwest appears to have decreased since the 20th century, part of a larger trend of declining snowfalls in the western United States partially driven by climate change.
While the snowfall records in Washington are incomplete due to gaps in the data, and the measurements began in a particularly cold decade, there does appear to be a decreasing trend, according to Karin Bumbaco, assistant climatologist for Washington state.
The Pacific Northwest has a strong statistical relationship with the El Niño and La Niña climate patterns, which contributes to the variability in snowfall, according to Bumbaco. In La Niña years when water in the Pacific Ocean is colder, there tends to be a better snowpack in the mountains and a better chance of lowland snow.
“With climate change we do expect to see less snow in the lower elevations just due to warmer winters, especially in western Washington where we don’t really get below freezing very often,” Bumbaco said. “So, as our climate warms and changes we’re just going to be over that [temperature] threshold for snow more often.”
Places with year-over-year temperatures that increase but remain below freezing might see a period with more snowfall before levels decrease and temperatures climb above freezing. At higher temperatures below freezing, snow tends to be wetter and falls more heavily due to its higher water content.
The most critical snowfall occurs in the mountains and is stored throughout the winter as snowpack. These snowpacks reach their peak around April 1, and provide crucial water reservoirs for the state, especially during the spring and summer months. While spring snowpack does fluctuate from year-to-year, there has been about a 30% decline on average since 1955 according to Matthew Rogers, a research scientist with UW Climate Impacts Group.
As the snowpack declines, less water will be available in the spring and summer months, which could lead to less drinking water, drier conditions, and an increased risk of wildfires, according to Rogers. There has also been a shift towards winter precipitation tending to fall as rain rather than as snow, which shifts peak streamflow earlier and increases the risk of flooding.
In the case of low and moderate greenhouse gas emissions, statewide spring snowpack averages are projected to decrease by 38-46% by mid-century, and up to 56-70% by the 2080s, according to a report released by the UW Climate Impacts Group.
“A lot of our systems are built on the assumption that we have that reservoir of snow to use later in the spring and summer, so knowing that it will decrease in the future has given us an opportunity to plan for other ways to make sure that our water supplies are sound,” Bumbaco said.
The Cascades are a relatively low-elevation mountain range, so it is reasonable to expect faster changes in snowpack in the Cascades and Olympics than in higher elevation mountains like the Rockies, according to Bumbaco.
Across the state, steps are being taken to account for the impacts of climate change and lesser snowfall in long-term plans, such as identifying risks to drinking water and potential flood risks, according to Rogers.
“What we do in the next several decades by mitigating greenhouse gas emissions and also by adapting to how we’re seeing the climate change can really make an impact on how that affects recreation, how that affects people, and whether or not we’re ready for it,” Rogers said.
