UW astrobiologist explores implications of subzero Martian brine

Mars’ future may lie somewhere unexpectedly interesting: mud.
Andrew Shumway, a Ph.D. student in the department of Earth and space sciences, is getting ready to publish a paper investigating the water content of Martian soil.
Astronomers have known since 2008 that Mars has water, the most essential chemical to life as we know it, in the form of ice. The temperatures on Mars, however, are often well below freezing — the global average is a chilly -81 degrees Fahrenheit, reaching a maximum of 70 degrees Fahrenheit in the summertime, meaning that liquid water is hard to come by on the surface of the planet.
Researchers also know that Mars is covered in salts called perchlorates, which are uncommon on Earth and toxic to humans, but may be the key to life on Mars. While fresh water freezes at 0 degrees Celsius, or 32 degrees Fahrenheit, highly salty waters, known as brines, freeze at much lower temperatures. According to Shumway, perchlorates can keep briny water liquid at temperatures as low as -64 degrees Celsius, or -83 degrees Fahrenheit, and they are especially effective at pulling water vapor from the thin Martian atmosphere.
If life exists on Mars, it might not actually be too different from some forms of life on Earth. Extremophiles are microorganisms that, as their name implies, live in extreme environments. Harsh habitats on Earth like the deep sea, arid plateaus, and scorching geysers are home to microscopic organisms whose ancient origins could hold clues as to the beginnings of terrestrial life and what life on Mars might look like. While no convincing evidence has been found of Martian extremophiles, they would likely be cryophilic (“thriving at low temperatures”), halophilic (“thriving in salty conditions”), and xerophilic (“surviving with little water”). They could very well be living in the planet’s subsurface brines.
For his dissertation, Shumway is using data from the Phoenix lander, a probe that operated on Mars for 161 days in 2008, and a Martian soil simulant made from crushed Mojave desert basalt to test the water content of Martian soil. By running trials on the soil analogue in specially designed glassware, he is analyzing the water vapor exchange between the dirt surface and the atmosphere, trying to create a model that will predict the water content of a perchlorate-rich soil for any given humidity.
Other Martian planetary scientists have determined that the salinity content of Mars’ briny soil changes with the planet’s day and night cycle. As the sun evaporates water from Mars’ surface during the day and in the summer, there are less water molecules in the brine relative to the perchlorate content, making the mud saltier. Hotter temperatures also mean drier air, further hindering the perchlorates’ efficient water adsorption. During the subzero nights and winters, the cooler, wetter air has a higher relative humidity, meaning brines have a higher concentration of water.
The amount of water molecules in a solution available for life to use — namely, water molecules not chemically bonded to other molecules like perchlorates — is called the activity of water. The lowest water activity that can support life as we know it is 0.585, meaning that just 58.5% of the water molecules are available for organic processes like metabolism.
“Beyond that we haven't found anything, not a single cell, that is able to reproduce in those conditions and continue to grow,” Shumway said. “So that’s kind of what I use in my experiments. I can calculate the water activity of these different samples and then say, if, given this relative humidity, given this temperature, this is how much water is in the soil … Is that habitable? Could something live in this dirt?”
Shumway’s findings indicate that briny soils have a lower water activity than lab-grade pure perchlorate brines, suggesting that the environment on Mars is less favorable to Earth-type microbes. Though Shumway is concerned with the risks Martian microorganisms could pose to humans, he’s just as concerned about the dangers that we could pose to Mars.
“Planetary protection runs both ways,” Shumway said. “My concern is that when we go visit Mars, we're bringing Earth life with us whether we want to or not. We try to sterilize the spacecraft, but there are always extremophiles. No matter what we try to do to sterilize it, there’s always going to be something hanging on.”
Shumway argues that as humanity begins to expand beyond Earth, we should all be reexamining the way we think about our right to exploration and how old threads of imperialism are woven into our current efforts to venture out into space.
The subject of Shumway’s research and his attitude toward Martian colonization were influenced by an article titled “‘Pity the Indians of Outer Space’: Native American Views of the Space Program,” and a recent white paper by NASA astrobiologists titled “Ethical Exploration and the Role of Planetary Protection in Disrupting Colonial Practices.”
He’s also coined a term for his line of thinking: “exovironmentalism.”
“An exovironmentalist is someone who believes we should preserve and protect environments (and especially life) on other worlds,” Shumway said in an email. “When we visit Mars with robots (now) or humans (eventually?), we bring Earth life with us in the form of microbes, which could act like an invasive species on a planetary scale, causing harm to the environment of and/or hypothetical life on Mars. As we explore Mars, it is of utmost scientific and moral importance that we cause no harm to any potential Martian life that's already there.”
