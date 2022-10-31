Diversity in the College of Engineering: How UW’s flagship program compares to other West Coast public universities

“Are there any Black people in the CS/Engineering programs at UW?” a Reddit user wrote on r/udub on May 5. Garnering 95 upvotes and 72 comments, the question raised a point of concern regarding diversity in engineering programs, not just at UW, but at other public universities with a renowned engineering program.

The UW College of Engineering (CoE) does not provide access to exact demographic information by ethnicity to “unauthorized” viewers. Instead, both the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science and CoE provide the category of “Underrepresented Minority,” which includes African American, American Indian/Native American, Hispanic, and Hawaiian/Pacific Islander students.

According to Allen School demographics, the Computer Science (CS) program had a total enrollment of 1,906 in fall 2021, 171 (9%) of which consisted of underrepresented minorities .

Corey Clay, the diversity, equity and inclusion officer for the department of mechanical engineering, is committed to increasing that percentage.

“My goal in my job is to infuse a lot of diversity, equity, and inclusion practices in the mechanical engineering department, specifically,” Clay said. “I am happy that the college created this position, because I think there was a groundswell from everyone, students, faculty, and staff to have a position where someone like me, a subject matter expert, can have these discussions.”

Clay’s job is the only department-specific diversity position within the college, and its creation in 2020 was sparked by the killing of George Floyd in May of that year.

Despite the position’s short history, however, Clay is already implementing numerous initiatives to help students and faculty make the College of Engineering a more welcoming place for all.

“I do speaking [at historically Black colleges and universities], speaking to community colleges, and also working with current students, faculty, and staff, trying to retain individuals,” Clay said. “I have weekly forums, or community conversations; we discuss everything. Last week, we discussed sexism. This week, we're discussing trauma. Last quarter, we discussed ableism. We're also doing a presentation on when it comes to Black males in their proximity to violence. So it's basically my programming, to touch all of the ‘-isms’ and have robust discussions with everybody.”

As a Black man from the South, Clay also hopes that his unique perspectives will allow his efforts to extend beyond just the College of Engineering and create an inclusive community for all UW students, staff, and faculty.

“I made sure that there's a safe space, whether it's virtually or face to face, to have the discussion and open up,” Clay said. “It also led me into a more macro base, not just the College of Engineering, but the whole UW atmosphere, making these [services] available to everyone. Anybody that has a Zoom link can sign up and then participate. Ultimately, it makes sure that everyone has a sense of belonging.”

The CoE had a total enrollment of 5,408 in fall 2021, 11% of which were underrepresented minorities. According to the CoE, 13% of its 1,322 Bachelor of Science (BS) degree recipients fell under the “underrepresented minorities” umbrella in fall 2021.

UW is far from the only public university with renowned computer science and engineering programs. The University of California (UC) system also boasts an impressive array of campuses with globally-recognized engineering programs, including University of California Berkeley (UC Berkeley), University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), and University of California San Diego (UCSD).

All three schools compare very closely to UW’s total undergraduate enrollment: UC Berkeley comes in with the highest number of matriculated undergraduates at 32,479, with UCSD and UCLA close behind at 31,842 as of 2021 and 31,600, respectively. UW totals out at 31,763 matriculated undergraduates.

Yet according to the UC system’s degrees awarded data, California schools are also lacking when it comes to African American representation in engineering. Out of 1,813 engineering and CS degrees awarded by UCSD to the graduating class of 2021, only 24 recipients were African American. UC Berkeley handed out 2,275 engineering and CS degrees, 26 of which went to African American students, while UCLA, which had the lowest number of engineering and CS degrees awarded at 1,055, had only 11 African American recipients.

This data means that, at each of the three campuses, approximately 1% of all engineering and CS degrees in 2021 were awarded to African American students.

Compared to UW’s underrepresented minority rate of 13% out of the 1,322 engineering degrees awarded that year, the numbers appear low. However, UW’s lack of information on specific ethnicities likely factors into this — UC numbers specifically reflect African American student demographics, while UW’s 13% encapsulates four different ethnic groups under the broad “minority” umbrella.

When considering the total underrepresented minority representation in engineering and CS degrees across the three UC campuses, UCLA comes in last with only 110 degrees awarded to Hispanic, African American, or Native American students graduating in 2021; UC Berkeley follows with 180 and UCSD tops with 280 degrees.

With UW’s 171 engineering and CS degrees awarded to underrepresented minorities in 2021, it appears that the UC system closely matches, if not outperforms, UW in terms of underrepresented minority representation in engineering disciplines.

Additionally, data for Pacific Islander students are not included in the UC degree numbers, as they are classified within the Asian demographic. This is unlike UW’s system, suggesting that the true number of engineering degrees awarded to underrepresented minorities is higher than publicly available data indicate.

The UC system seemingly matches or even outperforms UW’s diversity in engineering and CS programs, even without the category of Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, supporting the need for Clay’s work in upholding UW CoE’s “commitment to inclusive communities where all members thrive, are valued and feel a sense of belonging.”

It is worth noting that UCSD’s diversity initiative is the only one of the four universities to include a comprehensive public database recording all diversity statistics for the entire university, including the College of Engineering.

At UW, individuals like Clay continue to work toward making all students, especially those typically underrepresented in the field of engineering, feel that the CoE and UW as a whole is a place where they belong.

“Even though I'm housed in the College of Engineering, anybody can join in,” Clay said. “It's just basically to help build a robust community where you can have these conversations. My door’s open, and all of the community conversations that we have are open to everyone, not just the engineering department. That's how you build consensus. And that's how you build bridges, as well.”

Reach contributing writer Alexandra Yakimova at news@dailyuw.com Twitter: @alex_theyak

