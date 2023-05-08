DRS continues to struggle to accommodate students as leadership looks to revitalize the office

Last year, the Disability Resources for Students (DRS) office came under fire after director of the ASUW Student Disability Commission, Toby Gallant, introduced R-28-24, a bill advocating for more funding and resources for DRS. This resolution revealed that the department was critically underfunded, understaffed, and out of compliance with federal law.

The resolution referred to data compiled by the DRS diversity task force and the Association of Professional Advisers and Counselors (APAC), which showed that the number of DRS staff remained stagnant while the number of UW Seattle students enrolling in DRS steadily increased.

According to Gallant, the new public attention propelled the university into action to address the situation. Furthermore, one of the most advocated-for changes was increased funding for permanent staff positions and, as of winter quarter, DRS was completely staffed for the first time in recent memory, according to Gallant.

“[DRS] is drowning but still swimming,” Gallant said. “I don't think employees are now overextending into pools or fields that weren't necessarily their own. Last year, even if you were working [at the] front desk, you might have been helping the testing center some day, maybe doing something with access technology the next.”

A team of external reviewers also came and gave an evaluation of DRS. According to Adiam Tesfay, director of DRS, leadership met with the reviewers over the course of a year. During this time, the reviewers provided mentoring and training for staff, and these trainings were subsequently recorded. Tesfay hopes this brings about more positive staffing changes.

DRS has multiple goals to ensure that resources and funding match student and staff needs. While DRS has become fully staffed, similar to last year, access coordinators are still handling a student caseload of about 900 students each. Some students have voiced frustrations about the long time period it can take to get help from DRS.

“I scheduled an appointment [with DRS] but it never happened,” Deeana Nasrulai, a second-year student with a DRS accommodation, said. “I went in three weeks in advance and they said the only spot available was like the week after I needed the appointment. It’s kinda frustrating because there are important things I need access to and there’s a timeline for everything at school.”

DRS also hopes to eventually provide campus-wide training to UW faculty and staff on how to better handle DRS accommodations.

“I've had multiple constituents this year send me emails from professors that basically deny their accommodations, but are saying that they have a universally designed classroom so there's no need for accommodations,” Gallant said. “So, there's a wide variety of understandings [of DRS] across the board. So, I really think moving forward we are going to continue to have conversations about this.”

One student addressed this challenge and the role DRS had to play in order for her accommodations to be approved.

“I did end up having a problem with a certain professor,” Hannah D’Arche, a third-year student with DRS accommodations, said. “DRS had to get involved and did a really good job advocating for me.”

Another goal that DRS is strongly advocating for is the expansion of the DRS Testing Center. According to Tesfay, the center is not large enough to accommodate students anymore, especially with the continuous rise in the numbers of students enrolling in DRS.

Although the department is getting by with staff members relinquishing their offices during finals week for students to use as additional testing spaces, Tesfay emphasized that this is not a sustainable solution.

