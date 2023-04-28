Earth Day Eve unites UW’s eco-focused clubs

On April 21, UW’s first Earth Day Eve celebration took place on the HUB lawn. Spearheaded by student-led RSOs Green Greeks, Washington Public Interest Research Group, EcoReps, Net Impact, Society for Ecological Restoration, and Beautify Udub, the goal of the event was to create a feeling of community between students with interests in sustainability and protecting the environment.

“I’m most excited for the connection with the community, you can’t even describe it,” Riley Ramirez, one of the project leaders for the Green Thrifts division of Green Greeks, said. “It’s rewarding to see that you actually make an impact.”

The inaugural festival was host to a plethora of environmentally-friendly activities that highlighted student efforts to protect the environment.

Net Impact had a booth where students could make beeswax candles while learning about the harmful effects of paraffin wax candles, and EcoReps had a book swap. In addition, Green Thrifts had a pop-up thrift store where students could buy unwanted clothes instead of sending them to landfills. The proceeds from the aforementioned Green Thrifts booth went to the environmental charity Accelerating Circularity.

Sustainable and earth-focused brands like Grower Condoms and Cactus Kefir also had tables where students could purchase their products.

While this year marked the first instance of the event, there was large enthusiasm among participants.

“There’s a lot of exciting things happening, and it’s nice, because we almost have an army behind us to execute [Earth Day Eve],” Ramirez said.

