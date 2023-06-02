Evangelical church on 17th pursues a UW audience

The night of Nov. 6 marked the opening of Pursuit, Seattle, the second church planted by Russell Johnson, a self-described “recovering politician” turned pastor.

Johnson spoke to the crowd that gathered on the church steps and spilled onto 17th Avenue Northeast. They had just marched from Red Square to Pursuit for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“He is charting the course of a nation back to Him,” Johnson said.

The church has grown in popularity since that night, particularly among students at UW. The most recent service on May 28 hosted over 400 congregants, many of whom were students and young people.

“I think it’s strategic that we’re located on [Greek Row],” Johnson said. “We are not only praying for but intentionally targeting the University of Washington. Because I think that there's thousands of college kids floating around without purpose, without hope.”

Seattle is largely known for its limited religious affiliation. Roughly 10% of the population identifies as atheist, according to a survey from the Pew Research Center, the highest rate among major cities in the United States, though 52% of the population identifies as Christian.

Young people across the country are less adherent to religion compared with previous generations: nearly a third of all U.S. teens identify as religiously unaffiliated, compared with 24% of their parents, according to another Pew Research Center study.

“What I want [young people] to know is that the God that they have been served by culture is a dead, dry, powerless, angry deity, and that the God that we serve is alive,” Johnson said. “Well, he’s filled with love, grace, truth, and power.”

A member of the Pentecostal tradition, Pursuit centers around experiencing the Holy Spirit, and the supernatural that can occur in the lives of believers.

UW was named number one on the list of most affordable LGBTQI+-friendly campuses in the country, according to Campus Pride. Despite its proximity to campus and relative popularity among students, Pursuit sees gay and trans identities as sinful.

The Pursuit theology outlines these beliefs. Homosexual behavior, listed alongside adultery and sexual conduct outside of marriage, is considered “sinful and offensive to God.” The document also explains their belief that marriage only unites man and a woman, and the “rejection of one’s biological sex” is a denial of God’s image.

Despite these stances, the church’s beliefs surrounding LGBTQI+ people are not made immediately apparent at their Sunday service.

The 6 p.m. service started with a musical performance. Vocalists, guitarists, a pianist, and a drummer in a sound dampening box performed amid colorful lights. Johnson took his place behind the podium after the first set of songs. He preached about God’s protection, standing up against the word of “the enemy,” and the mercy, grace, and forgiveness of Jesus.

“As we get ready to go into pride month, it bears repeating: If you’re gay, you have a seat at my table; if you’re trans, you have a seat at my table; if you’re bi, you have a seat at my table,” Johnson said. “But when you sit at this table, your identity is not the guest of honor. Jesus is the guest of honor.”

When asked about this afterwards, Johnson spoke about the need for putting aside matters of identity in the service.

“I think you can stick true to biblical values, and at the same time, develop an invitational culture that says, ‘We’re not here to judge people for what they struggle with,’” Johnson said. “We're here to introduce people to Jesus, and allow Him to transform every part of who they are.’”

While LGBTQI+ people are theoretically welcome in this church, Johnson expects that those who submit themselves to Jesus will find truth in changing their sexuality and gender identities.

Johnson’s career started in politics. He worked in public policy for 10 years, serving on political campaigns and as a legislative aide. Johnson was director of governmental affairs for the Family Policy Institute of Washington, an organization largely known for its campaign against the legalization of same-sex marriage in Washington state.

“I really enjoyed working in politics, but God had other plans, and kind of rearranged my life’s calling,” Johnson said.

Johnson and his wife, Marija, held the first Pursuit service in Snohomish in 2014. Four years later, they purchased an old department store and converted it into a church. Seattle is the church’s second location, and they are set to announce a third location in Kirkland in upcoming weeks.

In February 2021, Johnson received a letter from the county health board, recommending that the Washington State Attorney General prosecute the church for violating public health regulations and remaining open at full capacity during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Johnson responded with a video titled “We Ain’t Canceling Church,” that has garnered over 26,000 views on YouTube.

“We cancel sickness, we cancel disease, we cancel fear and demons and darkness, we cancel power-hungry politicians, but we ain’t canceling church,” Johnson said in the video.

Johnson regularly posts religious content for his over 33,600 Instagram followers, as well. A typical video shows a clip of Johnson’s sermons with a music beat in the background.

The church’s goal is to spread their message throughout the Northwest, but their approach has garnered backlash from the community. Shortly after the Seattle opening, people broke church windows, sent hate mail, and spray painted the building, according to Johnson. Just a few weeks ago, protestors placed stickers on the church, one of which read, “Pursuit Seattle: Get Off Our Campus.”

“Do we have a little bit of a target on our back?” Johnson said. “We’re bold, we’re audacious, we’re unapologetic, we’re courageous. Sure. But I assumed that if we planted a church, two blocks from a university, some of this stuff might happen.”

Over the past 45 days, three congregants with cancer were allegedly healed by the power of Jesus, according to Johnson. In fact, he claimed many people in the crowd would experience relief that very night. Johnson began listing off ailments that would be relieved in believers, including a sciatic nerve issue, blood disorder, suicidal thoughts, and eye degeneration.

Johnson encouraged those “in desperate need of a miracle” to speak with a member of the altar team, which had taken its place at the front of the auditorium.

One woman sobbed with shuddering shoulders as an altar volunteer touched her head. Another person lay flat on the floor and wept as an altar member gathered around her.

My neutral demeanor likely stood out among this group of impassioned people. An altar member named Candy approached me, asking if it was my first time here, and what I thought of the service. She said she’d been going to church for her whole life, but that she’d never been to a place like Pursuit.

Reach reporter Mari Kanagy at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @mari_kanagy

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.