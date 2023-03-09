‘Even when it’s dreary outside, it’s sunny in here’

Tucked next to the Life Sciences Building along the Burke-Gilman Trail, 6,000 plant species are carefully tended to each day. The UW Biology Greenhouse opened to the public at the end of last quarter, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We have been eagerly anticipating opening [to the public] for years now,” Katie Sadler, greenhouse manager, said.

One visitor told her that the greenhouse was the “newest cool thing in Seattle.”

The delayed opening was due, in part, to facility issues and plants needing to be situated in the right environments.

There are multiple rooms for different varieties of flora, such as desert and aquatic species. The Tree of Life room demonstrates the evolution of plants, with species ranging from ferns to pineapple.

“Something is flowering almost every day,” Sadler said.

In addition to the public visiting hours, the facility grows plants and crops for biology labs and houses plants grown by researchers. There is also a teaching classroom at the front of the greenhouse that holds both classes and meetings.

“We have people from all different departments bringing their classes here,” Sadler said.

One common example is sketching group visits, where students can illustrate and appreciate the beauty of plants. This is one aspect Sadler loves most about the facility: getting to see everyone share a love for biology.

Another thing people can learn from visiting is the importance of pollination and how it works. Many pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, are endangered, so teaching people about how pollination occurs and why it is essential is a conservation effort that is employed by the greenhouse.

Visitors can also see rare species that are carefully preserved by the staff. One such species is the Pygmy Rwandan water-lily, which is the smallest water-lily on Earth. Getting the chance to see species like this is not only a unique opportunity, but plants a seed in the visitor’s mind about the importance of botanical conservation.

The staff and volunteers of the greenhouse work year-round to take care of their thousands of leafy residents. Whether someone has a green thumb or kills every plant they try to grow, everyone can learn from this teaching and research facility.

“We are just so happy to open our doors,” Sadler said.

Reach contributing writer McKenna Sweet at news@dailyuw.com.

