‘Every reason to continue to explore’

This spring, doctors at the UW Medicine Heart Institute performed a groundbreaking surgery that involved replacing a clip device from a patient’s mitral valve with a biological valve piece. For the first time ever, this procedure was completed through a catheter as opposed to a much more in-depth open-heart surgery.

The clip device that was recovered from the patient is known as a MitraClip. The patient suffered from blood leaking backwards into his left atrium as a result of a poor seal between the two leaflets of his mitral valve. The MitraClip works to pull the two leaflets together to improve their seal and was previously known as the only option outside of surgical repair of the valve.

According to Dr. James McCabe, who led the procedure to remove the device, MitraClip does not always work for all patients and their anatomies. In this case, the MitraClip was not effective in stopping the patient’s leaking.

However, in order to be eligible for a trial for a biological replacement valve, the patient’s MitraClip would have to be removed, something that had never been done through a catheter.

“Our challenge was to get the MitraClip out so that we could have fresh ground to put a new valve into the patient,” McCabe said. “Previously, no one had a sense on how to cut these things out [MitraClips] and extract them without open-heart surgery. That’s where we had to problem solve.”

Going into the surgery, McCabe and his team had many concerns. For starters, removal of the MitraClip would mean that leaking would increase while waiting to replace it with the biological valve.

“There was a concern that [the] body wouldn’t tolerate having even more backwards flow … in the time between getting the clip out and putting the new valve in,” McCabe said.

Additionally, McCabe and his team were concerned about removing the clip from the valve and losing hold of the clip. Which would have potentially caused the clip to float around in the patient’s body and need to be searched for. These were just some of McCabe and his team’s major concerns going into the procedure.

“There is still a ton to learn about how to consistently and reproducibly remove MitraClips, get a new valve in, while simultaneously making sure that the patient can tolerate the process,” McCabe said.

According to McCabe, they have already begun working through a similar planning process for another patient who has shown interest in undergoing the procedure as well.

“There is every reason to continue to explore this and hopefully be able to offer something like this on a more routine basis to those who need it,” McCabe said.

Reach writer Hannah Bahram Pour at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @hbpbpp

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.