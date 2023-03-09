‘Everyone needs to pet a dog right now’

Attending a university of nearly 50,000 students can be incredibly isolating, especially when estranged from familiar communities or enduring mental health challenges.

Sometimes, all that’s needed is a little extra tenderness to keep on pushing. One resource UW offers to lighten the load is pet therapy, offered through the nonprofit, Pet Partners.

Last Thursday, I visited Schmitz Hall and the therapy dog Luke, a remarkably serene and loving mid-sized rescue. He was truly in his element being petted by a host of people.

As students stepped off the elevator and saw the lovable canine, their faces softened into wide grins. While he was popular, there were never more than a handful of students present during his two hours on campus ensuring that there was always enough puppy love to go around. The calming aura and grounding effect of sitting there and sharing a still moment with an animal, was a simple but necessary reset.

Therapy dog Ivy is scheduled for visits on Wednesdays and Tara is scheduled on Fridays until the end of finals week.

UW touts an endless stream of opportunities for academic advancement, extracurricular engagement, and rigorous courses. However, entering a demanding finals week on top of a plethora of personal challenges is no easy task. As winter quarter wraps up, there are a wealth of mental health resources here at UW.

Besides visits from therapy dogs, UW offers various other mental health resources through the Counseling Center, including individual therapy sessions, mental health workshops, and group counseling. Their website also hosts resources about issues from every corner of wellness and mental health care.

“I’m really stressed out with finals,” second-year Kajsa Zimmerman said. “But [the Counseling Center] gave me a business card and said if [I] need any help really quickly, I can shoot them an email and they can take 20 minutes out of their day and talk to me.”

There is also the additional resource of campus’ LiveWell center for student advocacy, training, and education. LiveWell engages in outreach presentations on mental health topics. The group also offers students a unique opportunity to engage with peers through training focused on wellness coaching. Peer coaches at LiveWell are there to listen as well as suggest resources and strategies to help, while also providing a voice of relatability.

“A lot of the things that people will come talk to us about, we're also going through it,” Rachel Rosenberg, a third-year peer educator at LiveWell, said.

LiveWell’s resources and UW’s Student Care can be utilized simultaneously with therapy at the Counseling Center.

More information can be found on the LiveWell website and the UW Counseling Center website.

If you are in a crisis and need immediate support, visit Crisis Services, call 1-866-775-0608, or chat online with a counselor on the My SSP website. UW’s online resources for mental health can also be found here.

